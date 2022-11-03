Read full article on original website
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
3 NFL coaches who earned their pink slips in Week 9
These three NFL coaches did not do themselves any favors in terms of job security in Week 9. The NFL season has entered its ninth week, and the scheduled set of games were not exactly the most enticing. Even so, there were some interesting results, such as the Detroit Lions upsetting the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets handing the Buffalo Bills their second loss of the season.
Should Aaron Rodgers actually consider retiring?
After throwing 3 interceptions and losing to the Detroit Lions, it might be time for Aaron Rodgers to consider retiring from the NFL. A 15-9 loss to the now 2-6 Detroit Lions is not how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew up his plans for Sunday. Nor did he expect three interceptions to be part of the equation.
5 biggest takeaways from Packers’ loss to Lions in Week 9
As the Green Bay Packers’ struggles continue, here are five takeaways from their loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9. In last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers showed fight and they showed heart. They were willing to adapt their game plan, and there were signs of encouragement.
Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
