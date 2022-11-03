Read full article on original website
Related
wvu.edu
WVU urges caution, issues Community Notice after recent shooting incidents in downtown Morgantown
West Virginia University Police urge members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through the WVU Safety & Wellness social...
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
WDTV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Metro News
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
WBOY
FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
Clarksburg cemetery holds tours as part of ‘First Friday’
As part of Clarksburg's First Friday events taking place on Nov. 4, two tours will be given through the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
Spaghetti dinner funds to help baby with medical condition’s family
A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.
WDTV
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss
Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
Woman charged after allegedly dropping infant while drunk at West Virginia home
A woman has been charged after allegedly dropping an infant while drunk at a residence in Morgantown.
wvu.edu
Updated draft of University Procedures document available for review
WVU faculty members are invited to review an updated version of the draft University Procedures for Faculty Appointment, Annual Evaluation, Promotion, and Tenure document on the Office of the Provost's Academic Transformation website. Since its original release on Friday, Oct. 7, a total of 50 comments have been submitted. Each...
WV veteran detective retires after 21 years of service
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A veteran member of West Virginia law enforcement and longstanding asset to the community concludes his service to the state on Friday, as Detective Sergeant Mike Walsh of the Clarksburg Police Department retires after 21 years of service. Detective Sergeant Walsh’s history in his field...
voiceofmotown.com
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
Comments / 0