ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14

West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss

Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
AMES, IA
wvu.edu

Updated draft of University Procedures document available for review

WVU faculty members are invited to review an updated version of the draft University Procedures for Faculty Appointment, Annual Evaluation, Promotion, and Tenure document on the Office of the Provost's Academic Transformation website. Since its original release on Friday, Oct. 7, a total of 50 comments have been submitted. Each...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

WV veteran detective retires after 21 years of service

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A veteran member of West Virginia law enforcement and longstanding asset to the community concludes his service to the state on Friday, as Detective Sergeant Mike Walsh of the Clarksburg Police Department retires after 21 years of service. Detective Sergeant Walsh’s history in his field...
CLARKSBURG, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy