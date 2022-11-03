Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic faces Cedar Catholic for D-1 volleyball crown
After a very competitive five set thriller against Cambridge to open state tournament play on Thursday, the Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans cruised to a three set sweep on Friday, downing Maywood-Hayes Center 25-17, 25-20, and 25-18. Their reward, a chance to become class D1 state volleyball champions. However, it won't...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
agjournalonline.com
Farmer shares story of getting caught up in insurance fraud
A Nebraska farmer convicted of crop insurance fraud now has two main pieces of advice: don’t let short term financial stress push you into doing something unethical with potentially long-term consequences, and get help if you need it. Finding the right help — whether legal, financial or even emotional — can be difficult, but it’s worth it in the long run, according to Ross Nelson, a farmer and livestock feeder from Newman Grove, Nebraska.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Lot 279 plans for expansion following federal funding
NORFOLK, NEB. -- Following its announcement of a federal grant Wednesday, Lot 279 is talking about how its news funds will be used. Lot 279 was one of two Nebraska producers who received federal grants as part of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP). Lot 279 is receiving $688,011 in federal funding as part of the program. The Northeast Nebraska-based company said in a press release Wednesday, it intends to build a federal inspection portion cutting and further processing facility. The facility would cater to at least three family-owned cattle producers. Speaking on Thursday was co-owner Blake Albers, who owns Lot 279 with his wife. Albers says providing a feature like this would help these family-owned brands scale up and overcome hurdles Lot 279 faced when it first began as a butcher shop.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of meth possession, breaking woman's arm
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 6:55 p.m., Norfolk Police said they took an assault report from an adult woman. According to authorities, the victim said that 32-year-old, Cody J. Randall, assaulted her on August 4th and broke her arm. She had to have surgery to repair the damage. Norfolk Police said...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk police arrest man on assault, active warrant charges
Norfolk Police arrested a man after he assaulted a woman and tried to run from police. Captain Mike Bauer said a woman came into the police station around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening. She said that 32-year-old Cody J. Randall of Norfolk got into a physical altercation where he assaulted her. Randall had previously broken her arm in an assault incident on August 4th, and officers discovered he had to active arrest warrants out of Madison County.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne St.volleyball players, coach receive conference honors
Five players from the Wayne State volleyball team were named to the 2022 NSIC All-Conference Volleyball Team yesterday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Out of those five, Taya Beller, a 6’2” sophomore middle blocker and graduate from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, was voted Offensive Player of the Year. She is the first player ever in school history to be named player of the year in the conference. Juniors Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker, along with Pierce native Maggie Brahmer were voted First Team All-NSIC, while senior Jessie Brandl was a second team selection.
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
