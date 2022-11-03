Read full article on original website
Sade' Simone ❤️
2d ago
Ummmm... Can't blame him for this one now he did what a lot of Father's would do behind their daughter... I'm sure he gave him a warning ⚠️
Reply(1)
22
Lulu
22h ago
did anyone even read the article? he only thought he was abusing her. it wasn't even confirmed to him by anyone.. not even his daughter. He's crazy... he had a crazy past criminal record! nope... he had no right killing that kid.
Reply(5)
9
Big--D
2d ago
give this man a father of the year award..and as for the boyfriend he must. be following in is dads footsteps,,
Reply
17
Comments / 31