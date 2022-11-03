Early deprivation may be more closely linked with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
MedicalXpress
Deprivation may explain the link between early adversity and developmental outcomes in adolescence
Experiences of early adversity due to poverty, abuse, and neglect are known to interfere with children's cognitive and emotional development. Recent research in Psychological Science expands on past work by indicating that experiences of deprivation and threat may influence children's psychological development differently. That is, early deprivation experiences, such as parental neglect and financial difficulties, appear to be more closely associated with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence than early threat experiences, such as exposure to abuse.
Good News Network
Living Near Water as a Child is Linked to Better Mental Health and Well-being in Adulthood: Study
Using research from 18 countries, a new study concludes that adults with better mental health are more likely to report having spent time playing in and around coastal and inland waters, such as rivers and lakes as children. The findings were replicated in each of the 18 countries, say the...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
The 5 Covid symptoms in fully vaccinated Brits right now revealed
IF you've had Covid before - then you might think you know the key signs to look for. But with many people having been infected by previous strains such as Delta and Alpha, you might have the bug without knowing. The mammoth vaccine rollout has helped protect millions of Brits...
MedicalXpress
Infants who die unexpectedly in the first week might have different risk factors than those who die in the first month
While a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is rare in the first month of life, a new Rutgers study has found that those occurring in the first week, an even rarer event, have different risk factors than those dying later, and recommended more thorough investigations into the possible causes of these early deaths.
What is RSV and why is it a threat to your child
SAN FRANCISCO -- Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.Officials at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospitals told KPIX they are busy treating an increasing number of cases. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.Now, it's back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals."I'm calling it an emergency," said...
MedicalXpress
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
Healthline
How Does ADHD Affect The Brain?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of neurological disorder called a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD affects your brain and nervous system, like all neurological disorders, but it also affects brain development. ADHD is presumed to be present from birth. If left untreated, it can interfere with learning and the...
News-Medical.net
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists
Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.
psychologytoday.com
Sleep-Deprived Adolescents Need More Than Just Longer Sleep
Adolescents often sleep more on weekends to catch up on insufficient sleep on school nights. Night-to-night variability has been shown to have a negative effect on emotional regulation and mood. During sleep, the limbic area of the brain is regulated by connectivity to cortical regions. Variability in length of nightly...
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify therapies for multiple myeloma patients whose cancer relapses after CAR-T
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
neurology.org
Herpes Viruses in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Although an infectious etiology of Alzheimer disease (AD) has received renewed attention...
News-Medical.net
Two heart failure therapies prove to be nearly identical in reducing death
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called 'water pills' that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between ADHD and Racing Thoughts?
Restlessness of the mind can be a symptom of ADHD, just like restlessness of the body. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been stereotyped to depict erratic and over-the-top behaviors. In reality, ADHD is a complex condition that can also be quiet and subtle — or anywhere in between.
News-Medical.net
Research reveals direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the mortality of hemodialysis patients
New research has revealed elevated risks of death during the COVID-19 pandemic for both COVID-19–positive and other patients on hemodialysis compared with hemodialysis patients treated in 2019. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6. The study relied on data from 63,216 patients...
