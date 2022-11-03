ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 14

choice
3d ago

RPD are the worst at there job. its a shame all they do is park and hide. and get paid for it. you see the parking authorities more then then the cops wtf is goin ..Eddie Monroe??? we should of just kept wally Scott for all this.

Reply(1)
2
Angel
3d ago

We need to clean this city up!!! Lock them all up and throw away the key 🔑

Reply
6
 

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving Superintendent Joseph Roy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting

READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
READING, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Service for Pottstown house explosion victims

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
POTTSTOWN, PA

