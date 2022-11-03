Read full article on original website
choice
3d ago
RPD are the worst at there job. its a shame all they do is park and hide. and get paid for it. you see the parking authorities more then then the cops wtf is goin ..Eddie Monroe??? we should of just kept wally Scott for all this.
Angel
3d ago
We need to clean this city up!!! Lock them all up and throw away the key 🔑
FOX43.com
State police investigating shooting that left 1 dead in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Cumberland County early Sunday. Police say an argument between two men escalated into a physical fight that ended in a shooting in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. State police identified the victim to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving Superintendent Joseph Roy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner was called to the scene, according...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Stowe Township
STOWE TOWNSHIP — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Allegheny County, police say. Allegheny County dispatchers sent police and medics to Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township for reports of a shooting at around 9:54 p.m. Medics on the scene found a man with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men suffer gunshot wounds after Reading shooting
READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S 16th St., Reading on Saturday morning around 5:20 a.m. A 38-year-old male victim was transported from the scene to RHMC and is presently in critical condition. A second 24-year-old male victim...
3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough High School charged in separate murder
The murder happened just one day before the fatal shooting following a football scrimmage at Roxborough.
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County teen who allegedly stabbed his mother is charged with attempted homicide
KIDDER TWP., Pa. -- A 19-year-old Carbon County man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing his mother. State Police said the stabbing happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Plateau Motel on Route 940 in Kidder Township. Police said the victim told troopers her son Jonathan Sacerdote...
Who killed Mekhi Bradley? $20K reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder
Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly. They also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report
Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports. Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the...
fox29.com
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
Columbia Borough Police Department warns residents they may hear shots fired next week
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough residents be warned: you may hear gunshots ring out on Monday, Nov. 7. The Columbia Borough Police Department notified residents that the Catholic War Veterans will be practicing honor guard duties on Monday around 10 a.m. They will be firing weapons, so people...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
WFMZ-TV Online
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
