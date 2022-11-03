An Audubon man accused of stealing a computer from a local school district was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Mark Thomas Holland was arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for second-degree theft, a class D felony, after an investigation found he had stolen a laptop from the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District in October 2021 and later traded the computer for narcotics. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Holland pled guilty to a lesser charge, third-degree theft, and was sentenced to seven days in the Carroll County jail. In addition to the jail sentence, Holland was ordered to pay over $4,000 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. He was also placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.

AUDUBON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO