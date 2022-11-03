Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
kmaland.com
Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests
(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
kmaland.com
Suspect charged in Council Bluffs injury accident
(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is charged following an investigation into an injury accident in Council Bluffs earlier this year. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia surrendered to authorities at the Pottawattamie County Jail Friday morning on warrants for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Garcia is charged in connection with an August 21 incident on southbound Interstate 29, in which the suspect allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended a Chevy S-10 truck driven by 51-year-old Dorothy Drelicharz. Authorities say Garcia's vehicle traveled at more than 150 mph in a 70 mph zone. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
WOWT
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
News Channel Nebraska
Court filings: assault on officer, meth charges after K9 deployment
NEBRASKA CITY – Melissa Soto-Baker, 45, of Auburn is charged in Otoe County with assault on a police officer. An arrest affidavit says Soto-Baker caught a ride to CHI Health St. Mary’s telling a police officer she did not want an ambulance, but needed to go to the emergency room.
KCCI.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SHELDON—A Blair, NE, woman was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on an O’Brien County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. The arrest of Shirley Jo Gore stemmed from her stealing a debit card of another woman and using it to buy $17.59 worth of gas at Hy-Vee Gas in Sheldon on Nov. 23, 2015, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man who drove through Halloween event, was shot by officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested and charged the man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event. According to Omaha Police, 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked into Douglas County Corrections for attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon - motor vehicle - to commit a felony.
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Accused Of Stealing Laptop From CRB Schools Sentenced
An Audubon man accused of stealing a computer from a local school district was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Mark Thomas Holland was arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for second-degree theft, a class D felony, after an investigation found he had stolen a laptop from the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District in October 2021 and later traded the computer for narcotics. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Holland pled guilty to a lesser charge, third-degree theft, and was sentenced to seven days in the Carroll County jail. In addition to the jail sentence, Holland was ordered to pay over $4,000 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. He was also placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Shelby County Arrest Report
(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports several arrests. 23-year-old Alberto Diaz, of Omaha, was arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear. 25-year-old Brandon William Henderson, of Harlan, faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Driver’s License, Prohibited Acts, Possession of Drug. Paraphernalia, Eluding,...
Two People Arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A man and a woman from Mills County face drug possession charges in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and A Avenue late Tuesday night. During the investigation, K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood and 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern.
klkntv.com
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
