GTA Online The Heists Event teases huge payouts and big bonuses

Fans of GTA Online have a new money-making scheme to sink their teeth into, with Rockstar announcing The Heists Event — a new month-long endeavour that kicks off this week and is already promising a lot of big numbers for those who get involved.

Rockstar invites players to "pull off a series of different raids on targets across Los Santos and Blaine County in classic Heists, and prevent total destruction at the hands of an eccentric billionaire in The Doomsday Heist." If they do that, they can look forward to enjoying "the fruits of your criminal labors all month long."

What that all amounts to is a huge lump-sum bonus of GTA$2,000,000 for anyone who completes all the Heist Finales within the first three weeks of the month. Beyond that, Rockstar promises 2X GTA$ and RP on all Setup Missions for classic Heists as well as 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions. Those run for the whole month, by the way, and could be a great way to make money fast in GTA Online .

On top of all that, Rockstar has a number of other bonuses running with all the details available on the GTA Online website . Bonuses run across various Heists including The Data Breaches, The Bogdan Problem, The Doomsday Scenario, and others.

Looking to get started with GTA Online now that there's so much money to be made? Be sure to check out our big GTA Online guide to learn everything there is to know about Rockstar's hugely popular multiplayer game.