Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Watch: Castellanos Has Some Strong Language for Umpire After Blown Call
Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos had some strong words for the home plate umpire after his fourth inning strikeout.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at why Aaron Judge must stay in the Bronx
The New York Yankees‘ attention will now turn to Aaron Judge, with the World Series coming to an end on Saturday night. The Houston Astros emerged victorious against the Philadelphia Phillies, once again walking away with a World Series title while the Yankees watched from home. Significant changes need...
Kate Upton answers whether she wants Justin Verlander to retire
Justin Verlander on Saturday won his second World Series as his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Verlander missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery and returned this year to win the World Series and likely his third Cy Young Award. The...
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
NBC Sports
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency
Now that the 2022 MLB season has concluded, 10 Dodgers officially hit the market for the upcoming off-season.
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone hints at potential shortstop change in 2023
The New York Yankees have a big decision to make regarding the shortstop position for the 2023 season. After witnessing a polarizing version of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, there is potential that manager Aaron Boone could shake things up. It is possible the team cuts IKF, to begin with, after being benched...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Misses Out on NL Pitching Award
It's awards season and several Dodgers have high hopes their names will be called.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market
This would be quite the splash for GM Perry Minasian.
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
Viva El Birdos
VEB Podcast: Arenado, Wainwright, Coaching Changes
On Wednesday, I promised podcast content and the VEB writing team has delivered. There has been a ton of Cardinals-related news since the end of the season and John Mozeliak’s first off-season press conference. We try to cover it all!. First up is Arenado opting in to the remaining...
Offseason Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Not Expected to Retire Yet
The 39-year-old is a free agent this offseason.
MLB
LCS and World Series MVPs in same postseason
Bumgarner pitched a shutout in the WC Game, allowed 3 runs over 2 starts in the NLCS, then started World Series G1 and G5 and tossed 68 relief pitches to hold a 1-run lead in G7. 1997 Marlins: Livan Hernandez. In G5 of a tied NLCS, Hernandez outdueled Greg Maddux...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox have five players on expiring contracts and a few more expected to opt out of their current deals. Of the group, two are priorities.
