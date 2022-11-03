ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president's term -- and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor. Biden and Trump will go head-to-head on election eve: the president with a rally near the capital in Maryland, while Trump will be campaigning in a turbulent Senate race in Ohio.
GEORGIA STATE
Post Register

Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy