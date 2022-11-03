ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

How Jazz HC Will Hardy Became a Favorite for Coach of the Year

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t21qu_0ixhPXph00

The oddsmakers are taking note of the Utah Jazz.

New Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is raising eyebrows around the NBA, and the oddsmakers are taking note. With 6-1 odds, Hardy is the early favorite to win Coach of the Year, according to unibet.com .

Willie Green of the New Orleans Pelicans is also listed at 6-1, while J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers came in at third with 8-1 odds. Hardy was a dark horse to land the Utah job when the interviewing began.

Through a combination of acing the interview and having ties to executive Danny Ainge from their time in Boston, the Jazz brain trust made Hardy the youngest coach in the NBA. Hardy made a name for himself when he was chosen to be part of the staff that led the 2020 USA Olympic team to the gold medal.

On The Last Call podcast with Jamison Christian, Hardy talked about how that experience helps him today.

“The worst we can have as coaches is infinite time because we can go all over the place and we can come up with 100 different things we can go over as a team," Hardy said. “I think that experience challenged us every day, where we don't have unlimited practice time before these games. It was fun to be in those coaches' meetings and be part of the group trying to distill it all down to these are the 2-3 things that are most important.”

Hardy has taken a team that oddsmakers had projected to win 25 games this season and turned it into a squad that has entered into the playoff conversation. It's not just the 6-3 record that's turning heads, but Utah has five wins against four projected playoff teams (Minnesota, Denver, New Orleans, and two against Memphis).

Utah tried hard to get ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder to stick around, but in hindsight, that never coming to fruition was a blessing in disguise.

What's on everybody's mind now is whether the purported 'tank' still on. There's too much talent on this roster to be a bottom-five team, and unless there’s a decision to trade some of the key contributors like Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley , Mike Conley, or Kelly Olynyk, expect the Jazz to make a run at a playoff spot.

The next game is Friday when the Jazz go on the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 pm MDT.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA .

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where Nets Stand With Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith came through with some interesting information this morning. Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in a peculiar situation that is not exactly beneficial for either side. The Nets took action against Kyrie last night and suspended him following a week of questioning over his beliefs. After sharing a questionable documentary, Kyrie was criticized, and he largely refused to apologize.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Trail Blazers Could Be Without Their Two Biggest Players

The Portland Trail Blazers have had one of the best starts of the season – and people are taking notice. Most expected that the Blazers would be a bottom-of-the-barrel team, lucky to even come close to the play-in tournament at the end of the season. Instead, they got off...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
606
Followers
405
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy