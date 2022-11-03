Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Selected to 27th NCAA Tournament
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The ninth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, it was announced during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show. It is the program’s 27th NCAA appearance all-time. The Hawkeyes (11-7) will travel to Evanston, Illinois, to face Virginia...
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
Yardbarker
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
hawkeyesports.com
Former Iowa Assistant Bill Brashier Passes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier passed away Friday. He was 93. Services are pending. “Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s Moon Family head football coach. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
KCRG.com
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall
(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
WOWT
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines. The...
KCRG.com
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Ashton Kutcher Does Iowa Proud With A Fantastic Beer Chug [WATCH]
If you could pick just a few things Iowans know a LOT about, you could chose; kindness, corn, pigs, cows, the Hawkeyes, Ashton Kutcher, and beer. One of Iowa's favorite celebrities did our state proud while appearing on the Today Show. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, made an appearance on...
