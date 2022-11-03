ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Selected to 27th NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The ninth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, it was announced during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show. It is the program’s 27th NCAA appearance all-time. The Hawkeyes (11-7) will travel to Evanston, Illinois, to face Virginia...
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

Kickoff time announced for Nebraska’s game at Michigan

The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 11 road matchup against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 12. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Central Time and will air on ABC. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough home loss to...
LINCOLN, NE
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa

• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Former Iowa Assistant Bill Brashier Passes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier passed away Friday. He was 93. Services are pending. “Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s Moon Family head football coach. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93

On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Temporary location for Marion library closes ahead of new facility opening. The Marion Public Library's Uptown location on 7th Avenue is officially closed, ahead of its new building opening this Thursday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Sunshine Circle held its 7th annual Holiday Shopping Extravaganza today at the UnityPoint Health...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

University of Iowa student hospitalized after five-story fall

(Iowa City, IA) — A University of Iowa student is in the hospital after falling out of a sixth-floor window. It happened yesterday morning. U of I Police say the student leaned back on the screen of an open window at Mayflower Residence Hall, and they fell through. No foul play was involved. Police say the student was able to speak with first responders. The fall remains under investigation.
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
WOWT

4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines. The...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

