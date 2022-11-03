IOWA CITY, Iowa — Long time University of Iowa assistant football coach Bill Brashier passed away Friday. He was 93. Services are pending. “Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s Moon Family head football coach. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.

