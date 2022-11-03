ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Dog hikes the NH 48

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Powerball prize surpasses Saturday jackpot

Granite Staters continue buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot value climbs. Monday's jackpot breaks $1.9 billion with a cash prize over $929 million, the largest lottery winnings offered in U.S. history. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which previously held the nation's record. New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said she...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Warm Sunday with chance of rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More record warmth is expected today with temperatures heading back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Shower chances increase across northern and western parts of the state. One more warm day on Monday, then cooler air arrives after. Breezy and mild this morning with most areas...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMUR.com

Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky

MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history

Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house

Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
PENN VALLEY, CA
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Record temperatures possible

A very warm weekend is ahead with record high temperatures possible in parts of the state. Shower chances increase across northern and western New Hampshire late Sunday. The work week starts warm, with cooler and breezy conditions making a return by midweek. Areas of valley fog will clear by mid-morning....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Warm days continue, but changes next week in New Hampshire

Temperatures in the 60s today, then lower/mid-70s this weekend before the next system arrives. Temperatures climbing well into the upper 60s to just above 70 this afternoon. Sunshine and high clouds with a building southwesterly breeze. Temps will drop between 45-55 overnight tonight as clouds continue to increase. Saturday will...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Warm weather continues; weekend temperatures challenging records in NH

60s today then lower/mid 70s this weekend before the next system arrives. After a cool start, the temperatures climb well into the upper 60s to just above 70 this afternoon. Full sunshine expected with a building southwesterly breeze. Temps will drop between 45-55 overnight tonight as clouds continue to increase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy