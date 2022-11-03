Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Dog hikes the NH 48
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
WMUR.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
WMUR.com
Powerball prize surpasses Saturday jackpot
Granite Staters continue buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot value climbs. Monday's jackpot breaks $1.9 billion with a cash prize over $929 million, the largest lottery winnings offered in U.S. history. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which previously held the nation's record. New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said she...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state expects high turnout for midterm election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's secretary of state expects 591,000 people will turn out to vote on Tuesday. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there potentially could be record turnout on Election Day. "We're expecting a really, really good turnout for a midterm election," he said. >> Voter guide:...
WMUR.com
Video: Warm Sunday with chance of rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More record warmth is expected today with temperatures heading back into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Shower chances increase across northern and western parts of the state. One more warm day on Monday, then cooler air arrives after. Breezy and mild this morning with most areas...
WMUR.com
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
WMUR.com
How much would the $1.6 billion Powerball winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.6 billion — the largest in history. The cash option is $782.4 million. There are two options when you win the lottery: Get a lump...
WMUR.com
Why is it so warm in New Hampshire in early November? Something is happening in the atmosphere
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's weather pattern keeps things quiet into the weekend, but it also keeps things very warm. There is a strong ridge in the jet stream built overhead, otherwise known as an elongated area of high pressure, allowing for the warm air to the south to be transported north.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history
Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
WMUR.com
'Heard a big bang': California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in New Hampshire for Wednesday drawing
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The recent trend of no one winning the Powerball jackpot continued Wednesday night, but one Granite Stater did win big. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold for Wednesday's drawing at Common Man Roadside on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were...
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Record temperatures possible
A very warm weekend is ahead with record high temperatures possible in parts of the state. Shower chances increase across northern and western New Hampshire late Sunday. The work week starts warm, with cooler and breezy conditions making a return by midweek. Areas of valley fog will clear by mid-morning....
WMUR.com
Video: Warm days continue, but changes next week in New Hampshire
Temperatures in the 60s today, then lower/mid-70s this weekend before the next system arrives. Temperatures climbing well into the upper 60s to just above 70 this afternoon. Sunshine and high clouds with a building southwesterly breeze. Temps will drop between 45-55 overnight tonight as clouds continue to increase. Saturday will...
WMUR.com
Video: Warm weather continues; weekend temperatures challenging records in NH
60s today then lower/mid 70s this weekend before the next system arrives. After a cool start, the temperatures climb well into the upper 60s to just above 70 this afternoon. Full sunshine expected with a building southwesterly breeze. Temps will drop between 45-55 overnight tonight as clouds continue to increase.
Comments / 0