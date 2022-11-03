ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

The Heat play at the Indiana Pacers Friday in Indianapolis

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line:Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), Nikola Jovic (nasal) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

PACERS

F Tyrese Haliburton

F Chris Duarte

C Myles Turner

G Buddy Hield

G Jalen Smith

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning shot against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night: “That was a big-time shot. “The only criticism I had was he left a couple seconds on the clock.”

InsideTheHeat

