How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc
The Heat play at the Indiana Pacers Friday in Indianapolis
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line:Heat -4.5
VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), Nikola Jovic (nasal) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
PACERS
F Tyrese Haliburton
F Chris Duarte
C Myles Turner
G Buddy Hield
G Jalen Smith
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning shot against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night: “That was a big-time shot. “The only criticism I had was he left a couple seconds on the clock.”
