Jennifer Lawrence is an injured veteran who bonds with Brian Tyree Henry over shared traumas in the latest trailer for their drama Causeway

Jennifer Lawrence's fans got a closer look at her upcoming drama Causeway when the film's moving second trailer was released on Thursday.

The trailer delves deeper in the 32-year-old actress' character, a veteran struggling to recover from a brain injury after returning home to New Orleans who strikes up a friendship with a man (Brian Tyree Henry) who is trying to recover from his own traumas.

The trailer arrives just a day after Lawrence expressed a desire to focus on higher-quality films after a string of critically derided blockbusters, including Passengers (2016) and Red Sparrow (2018).

Closer look: Jennifer Lawrence struggles as an injured veteran moving back to New Orleans while befriending another person affected by tragedy (Brian Tyree Henry) in the second trailer for Causeway, released Thursday

The trailer opens with Lawrence's character Lynsey riding a bus after returning to the Big Easy.

'I just never thought I would come back here,' she says, before she is shown having a conversation on a bench with James (Henry).

'What, you don't got love for this city?' he asks.

But she clarifies that she's more scared of returning to her family home, where she used to be 'the only one who got out' after she joined the military.

She's seen back home as she has an awkward interaction with her mother (Linda Edmond), who is clearly disappointed at her latest job prospects.

'What are you doing?' her mother says in exasperation as Linsey confesses that she is working as a pool cleaner.

Back in the scene with James, he advises her to 'just ride it' if things in her life get 'dark,' though she doesn't know how to do that.

The two then go for a walk, which seems to signal their quickly formed friendship.

She confesses in voiceover that she used to work for the Army Corps of Engineers, but after suffering a brain injury, she needs to get approval from her doctors before she is able to reenlist.

'You got blown up over there and you want to go back?' asks a shocked James while her doctor is seen looking at MRI scans of her brain.

But then she inquires into his own tragedies.

'I was in an accident... on the causeway,' he admits, before the trailer cuts to a small photograph of a young boy placed on his steering wheel, suggesting that James' son was a victim of the crash.

Even with her newfound confessional pal, Linsey still has difficult finding fulfillment in life.

She's seen lying listless in bed, before she admits to James that she's on 'don't-shoot-yourself-in-the-head kind of medication.'

Lawrence's character then has a conference with her doctor, who doesn't provide the reassurance she wants about her chances of getting back into combat.

'Can you go back? Yes,' he says, before continuing. 'Should you go back? It's a different question.'

The trailer climaxes with scenes of Linsey and James strengthening their bond, including one in which she leans in to comfort him with a hug as he gets emotional during a dip in a pool.

Despite the somber tone of everything that proceeded it, the trailer ends with a burst of levity.

'How the pool business going?' James asks while she drives the two of them.

'It's cut throat,' she says in a deadpan before revealing that she's just joking.

Causeway, which is directed by Lila Neugebauer, is currently in limited release in theaters and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning on Friday.

