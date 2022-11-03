ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jennifer Lawrence is an injured veteran who bonds with Brian Tyree Henry over shared traumas in the latest trailer for their drama Causeway

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lawrence's fans got a closer look at her upcoming drama Causeway when the film's moving second trailer was released on Thursday.

The trailer delves deeper in the 32-year-old actress' character, a veteran struggling to recover from a brain injury after returning home to New Orleans who strikes up a friendship with a man (Brian Tyree Henry) who is trying to recover from his own traumas.

The trailer arrives just a day after Lawrence expressed a desire to focus on higher-quality films after a string of critically derided blockbusters, including Passengers (2016) and Red Sparrow (2018).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukCdT_0ixhOlZ000
Closer look: Jennifer Lawrence struggles as an injured veteran moving back to New Orleans while befriending another person affected by tragedy (Brian Tyree Henry) in the second trailer for Causeway, released Thursday

The trailer opens with Lawrence's character Lynsey riding a bus after returning to the Big Easy.

'I just never thought I would come back here,' she says, before she is shown having a conversation on a bench with James (Henry).

'What, you don't got love for this city?' he asks.

But she clarifies that she's more scared of returning to her family home, where she used to be 'the only one who got out' after she joined the military.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnzYN_0ixhOlZ000
The trailer opens with Linsey (Lawrence) on a bus back to New Orleans, where she meets a stranger named James (Henry) who strikes up a conversation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ol8nI_0ixhOlZ000
Unhappy home: She clarifies that she's scared of returning to her family home, where she used to be 'the only one who got out' after she joined the military
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8suH_0ixhOlZ000
Hoped for more: She's seen back home as she has an awkward interaction with her mother (Linda Edmond), who is disappointed that her daughter is now working as a pool cleaner

She's seen back home as she has an awkward interaction with her mother (Linda Edmond), who is clearly disappointed at her latest job prospects.

'What are you doing?' her mother says in exasperation as Linsey confesses that she is working as a pool cleaner.

Back in the scene with James, he advises her to 'just ride it' if things in her life get 'dark,' though she doesn't know how to do that.

The two then go for a walk, which seems to signal their quickly formed friendship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMHfc_0ixhOlZ000
New pals: Back in the scene with James, he advises her to 'just ride it' if things in her life get 'dark,' though she doesn't know how to do that. The two then go for a walk, which seems to signal their quickly formed friendship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuzd3_0ixhOlZ000
Missing it: She confesses in voiceover that she used to work for the Army Corps of Engineers, but after suffering a brain injury, she needs to get approval from her doctors before she is able to reenlist

She confesses in voiceover that she used to work for the Army Corps of Engineers, but after suffering a brain injury, she needs to get approval from her doctors before she is able to reenlist.

'You got blown up over there and you want to go back?' asks a shocked James while her doctor is seen looking at MRI scans of her brain.

But then she inquires into his own tragedies.

'I was in an accident... on the causeway,' he admits, before the trailer cuts to a small photograph of a young boy placed on his steering wheel, suggesting that James' son was a victim of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRe5L_0ixhOlZ000
Does not compute: 'You got blown up over there and you want to go back?' asks a shocked James while her doctor is seen looking at MRI scans of her brain 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZ8qu_0ixhOlZ000
Loss: But then she inquires into his own tragedies. 'I was in an accident... on the causeway,' he admits, before the trailer cuts to a small photograph of a young boy placed on his steering wheel, who seems to have died in the crash

Even with her newfound confessional pal, Linsey still has difficult finding fulfillment in life.

She's seen lying listless in bed, before she admits to James that she's on 'don't-shoot-yourself-in-the-head kind of medication.'

Lawrence's character then has a conference with her doctor, who doesn't provide the reassurance she wants about her chances of getting back into combat.

'Can you go back? Yes,' he says, before continuing. 'Should you go back? It's a different question.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D16Ha_0ixhOlZ000
Depression: Even with her newfound confessional pal, Linsey still has difficult finding fulfillment in life. She's seen lying listless in bed, before she admits to James that she's on 'don't-shoot-yourself-in-the-head kind of medication'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbbwu_0ixhOlZ000
Not what she wants to hear: Lawrence's character then has a conference with her doctor, who doesn't provide the reassurance she wants. 'Can you go back? Yes. Should you go back? It's a different question'

The trailer climaxes with scenes of Linsey and James strengthening their bond, including one in which she leans in to comfort him with a hug as he gets emotional during a dip in a pool.

Despite the somber tone of everything that proceeded it, the trailer ends with a burst of levity.

'How the pool business going?' James asks while she drives the two of them.

'It's cut throat,' she says in a deadpan before revealing that she's just joking.

Causeway, which is directed by Lila Neugebauer, is currently in limited release in theaters and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkyQ8_0ixhOlZ000
Closer: The trailer climaxes with scenes of Linsey and James strengthening their bond, including one in which she leans in to comfort him with a hug as he gets emotional during a dip in a pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f421n_0ixhOlZ000
Taking it easy: Despite the somber tone of everything that proceeded it, the trailer ends with a burst of levity. 'How the pool business going?' She replies, ''It's cut throat,' before laughing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wK79_0ixhOlZ000
Out now: Causeway, which is directed by Lila Neugebauer, is currently in limited release in theaters and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning on Friday

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having a phobia of commitment ahead of wedding to Cooke Maroney: 'I wasn’t conscious of it'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she found out that she had a phobia of commitment before her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that was able to shake off commitment anxiety as she now enjoys a happy life with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
digitalspy.com

Jennifer Lawrence exits new movie because of The Dropout

Jennifer Lawrence has exited her new film with Adam McKay titled Bad Blood because of the Hulu show The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence was set to play her iteration of Holmes in the McKay film, which she was also...
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Tyla

Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'

A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
HelloGiggles

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Almost Didn’t Make It Down the Aisle

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence isn’t one to back down from a tough role. Audiences have loved her onscreen performances just as much as they’ve enjoyed her down-to-earth realness, and she’s managed to maintain that offscreen as well. When it came to getting married, however, Lawrence admits she had some second thoughts.
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Popculture

Jennifer Lawrence No Longer Playing Elizabeth Holmes After Watching 'The Dropout'

Jennifer Lawrence was so impressed by Amanda Seyfried's performance in Hulu's The Dropout that she will no longer play Elizabeth Holmes herself. Lawrence was set to star in Adam McKay's Bad Blood, another dramatization of the Theranos founder's downfall. Seyfried's performance as Holmes was so good that she won an Emmy.
netflixjunkie.com

Blake Lively Once Revealed Her Childhood Crush and to Everyone’s Surprise He Has Interviewed Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are “couple goals” at its finest. With the onslaught of swoon-worthy PDA that the two of them indulge in, it is hard to even imagine that the two of them were ever not together. Furthermore, they met on the sets of Green Lantern and said their “I dos” in 2012 at a beautiful wedding ceremony in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insider

'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet

Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy