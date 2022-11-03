ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Sun

Alarm Bells Are Ringing: We Are Not Producing Enough Weapons

By C.M. VIK
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Broew_0ixhOWGz00

The alarm bells are ringing. American defense companies are not currently capable of producing weapons and equipment at the speed and volume we would need in the event of a major war — or, more realistically, in the event of two smaller wars.

President Biden’s rhetoric is right. This will likely be the “decade of decision,” with existential challenges looming abroad. His actions, however, fail to back up those words. We must be prepared to handle whatever crises emerge, with strength and options. The fact is: We are not.

It has been 252 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.Sandamp;nbsp; military is already dipping into wartime stockpiles. Why? Because 70 percent of the more than $15 billion of equipment we have sent to Ukraine came directly from U.S. military stocks.

That was for the sake of speed. The Ukrainians currently use more ammunition in two weeks than we can produce in one year.andamp;nbsp; Just one of the 22 arms shipments to Ukraine thus far included more Javelins than we can produce in a year.andamp;nbsp;

It would already take us at least two to three years to replenish our stocks if the war in Ukraine ended today, which it will not, and that assumes we accelerate production rates. At recent production rates it could take a decade. At current aid levels, every six months the war continues will dig us roughly two more years into the hole.andamp;nbsp;

There are more horrifying stats where these come from, including a series of recent reports and studies conducted by Mark Cancian at CSIS and others. Houston, they are signaling frantically: We have a problem, and it is a serious one.

We do not currently have the manufacturing capability to produce enough equipment to support Ukraine at current levels while maintaining U.S. military readiness, much less tackle another crisis that we fear could soon emerge in Taiwan.

Most importantly, you can be sure that if our military were directly engaged in a war against a major adversary, we would be burning through much more equipment than the Ukrainian military is today. Recent war games have proved as much.andamp;nbsp;

That is the lesson here.andamp;nbsp;

The answer is not to slow or cease our support of the Ukrainian army. Ensuring the Ukrainians can hold the line against Russian aggression is critical. The liberal, rules-based world order, which has brought historic levels of peace since World War II, depends on it.

Note well, though, that our supply of 155mm ammunition, Himars, short for highly mobile rocket systems, Stingers (shoulder-mounted anti-aircraft missiles), 155mm Howitzers (long-range cannon), and Javelins (single man portable anti-tank weapons) are in short supply.

Shortages are exacerbated by the majority of repair parts being redirected to Ukraine, making it difficult for our own forces to maintain the equipment they still have.andamp;nbsp;

Recent and planned military exercises are being curtailed as a result. If this continues, there will be real consequences. Turnover in the military is extremely high, and the population is young. In the Marine Corps, nearly 75 percent of the entire force turns over every four years. Regular training is essential, otherwise a sizable percentage of the force will have never adequately practiced the tasks they must perform in the event of war.andamp;nbsp;

Now is not the time to let readiness slip. In recent days, Secretary Blinken has warned, repeatedly, that the Chinese have accelerated their timeline to take Taiwan by force. If they do, we may be called upon to defend the island. A failure to do so would stun our partners in Asia — Japan, South Korea, the Philippines.andamp;nbsp;

They would then doubt that America will defend them against Chinese aggression, and could be driven to curry favor with China for their survival. If they do, Chinese hegemony in Asia would be nearly a foregone conclusion, and its leverage over us sharply expanded.

The logical move, therefore, is for us to ramp up our defense production capability — immediately, and rapidly. Yet the Pentagon is not doing it. So far, only $2.6 billion of equipment is currently under contract to replace the more than $12 billion of equipment drawn down from our stocks.andamp;nbsp;

Even less has been done to solve the bigger problem: We need enough equipment to continue to arm Ukraine, while replacing the equipment sent, while upsizing military stocks and production capability, to prepare for larger crises that may come in the “decade of decision.”

The Pentagon has long been aware of these problems, but the erosion of the defense industrial base has been relegated too often, and for too long, to lower-level bureaucrats.andamp;nbsp;

The problem no longer lingers over the horizon. The time has come to mobilize our defense industrial base before we lose the capability altogether. The war in Ukraine has offered us awareness, and time. Never look a gift horse in the mouth.andamp;nbsp;

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

734
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy