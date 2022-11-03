Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought on a new special on ABC this Friday. Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will take fans on a journey through the culture of the movie. At 8PM ET, viewers can tune-in for all the fun. Of course, the Marvel comic has been around since the 1960s, so there's a ton of history to mine there. However, the MCU movie's debut cast the entire nation of Wakanda in a new light. For fans, Whoopi Goldberg will be interviewing Simone Ledward Boseman during the special. 20/20 brings Robin Roberts into the fold for their coverage as well.

4 DAYS AGO