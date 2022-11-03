Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
The actor brought some major sunny vibes on Wednesday to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles Michael B. Jordan showed off his smooth style on Wednesday at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actor, who played Killmonger in the first installment of the Marvel franchise, stepped out on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to celebrate the launch of writer/director Ryan Coogler's long-awaited Marvel sequel. Dressed in a slick, yellow jacket and matching wide-legged trousers (both Louis Vuitton), PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Marvel has a surprise coming 2 weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released
November 11th is the release date for Marvel’s last MCU movie of 2022. That’s a date many MCU fans already know well, especially those who can’t wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and find out who will be Marvel’s next Black Panther. Marvel is currently...
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years
On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip
In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor
As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
netflixjunkie.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Credits Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Terminator’ for Inspiring ‘Wakanda Forever’
The credit for Wakanda Forever goes to Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator according to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The movie was a massive success across the globe and it was not only the first MCU movie to enter the Oscars but also the first superhero movie, marking history. Everything fit just right, from the direction to the cast and the storyline.
Men's Health
Lupita Nyong’o Was Initally ‘Frustrated’ Reading the Wakanda Forever Script
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer (Marvel) Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o had some initial concerns with her character's journey in Wakanda Forever. The sequel will see Nyong'o's Nakia and all other characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa aka...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Announces ABC Special In Search of Wakanda
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought on a new special on ABC this Friday. Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will take fans on a journey through the culture of the movie. At 8PM ET, viewers can tune-in for all the fun. Of course, the Marvel comic has been around since the 1960s, so there's a ton of history to mine there. However, the MCU movie's debut cast the entire nation of Wakanda in a new light. For fans, Whoopi Goldberg will be interviewing Simone Ledward Boseman during the special. 20/20 brings Robin Roberts into the fold for their coverage as well.
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place
It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
Ryan Coogler Breaks Down Final Conversation With Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Was T’Challa’
Once the Black Panther, always the Black Panther. In the first episode of Wakanda Forever, Marvel’s official Black Panther podcast, host Ta-Nehisi Coates spoke with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler on how the Marvel film went from potential script to worldwide success. Coogler is returning to direct the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has spoken at length on how the death of star Chadwick Boseman impacted the film and its story of grief. In an emotional interview, Coogler said Boseman was the steward of the franchise and in their last conversation, before he passed, Boseman still...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Cast On The ‘Powerful’ New Story That Puts Black Women In The Spotlight
Black Panther 2 will bring the supporting cast of Black women into the foreground.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Coogler Reveals a Key Weakness of Namor’s in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to introduce one of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters into the MCU, but with a unique twist. The sequel will see Namor, known in the comics as the Sub-Mariner, come into conflict with the nation of Wakanda. However, instead of being the ruler of Atlantis, this iteration of Namor rules an underwater nation known as Talokan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: More than one mind-blowing casting comes true as ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets on track to break a huge MCU milestone
What an amazing week it’s been for Marvel casting announcements! In recent days, we’ve received the exciting news that Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke has joined Agatha: Coven of Chaos, potentially as a teen Wiccan, and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the title role in the Wonder Man series. Now two further, even more mind-blowing, castings have been confirmed for those same two shows. Elsewhere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may just one-up its predecessor by achieving a huge honor.
Comments / 0