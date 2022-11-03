TV shows to watch this week: Weird Al Yankovic ‘biopic’ offers big stars the chance to have big fun

Read full article on original website
Related
John Oliver Jokes About How Viewers End Up Watching Him On ‘Last Week Tonight’ On HBO
John Oliver was back for another new episode of Last Week Tonight where he poked fun at himself and explains who is the audience that ends up watching him. The topic of the late-night show this week was voting and how Republican-leaning candidates already started casting doubt on the election results if they don’t win. Oliver presented a commercial with hopeful Arizona governor Kari Lake where she says, “If you’re watching this ad right now, it means you’re in the middle of watching a fake news program.” After the ad played out, Oliver returned to the screen to address his viewers and...
Where Are They Now? See the Cast of 'The Holiday' Today
‘Tis the season for holiday movie meet-cutes. And while it’s been 16 years since Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday first premiered in theaters, the festive flick remains a go-to for countless Christmas rom-com fans year after year. As the seasonal story goes, two women—Amanda (Cameron Diaz) from L.A., and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Still Together? See Season 3 Spoilers
Marital bliss or …? Love Is Blind couple Raven Ross and SK Alagbada seemed meant to be together after she broke things off with fellow contestant Bartise Bowden and accepted SK’s proposal. However, their personal lives may have gotten in the way of exploring their love further, since Raven lives in Dallas and SK is moving to California.
'The Crown’ returns to blur the line between royals, fiction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When “The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence, the splintering marriage of Charles and Diana and more woes for Queen Elizabeth II are in the drama’s elegant but intrusive spotlight. There’s swirling off-stage drama as well for the Netflix series that began with Elizabeth’s marriage in the late 1940s and, in its fifth season, takes on the British royal family’s turbulent 1990s. The queen famously labeled one stretch her “annus horribilis” — Latin for “horrible year.” The safe distance of history is gone in the 10 new episodes set within recent memory for many and whose stories, sight unseen, have been denounced. The death of Queen Elizabeth, 96, in September adds an uneasy dimension: We speculate freely about the famous before and after they’re gone, but is more owed a country’s beloved and longest-serving monarch? Among the prominent critics is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” In a letter to The Times of London, the actor blasted elements of the drama as “cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”
‘The Handmaid’s Tale Boss On Season 5 Finale, Plans For June’s Conclusion & ‘The Testaments’
SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wrapped up its fifth season tonight and while a lot has changed for June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the season ends in ways similar to how it began. When viewers first meet June, she is torn apart from her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and the life they shared with their daughter Hannah— a scene that’s imitated in the Season 5 finale. June and her daughter Nichole board a train for an unknown future in Hawaii as Luke is arrested by the authorities. His...
Netflix's War Movie "All Quiet On The Western Front" Will Leave You Pondering
The internet is loudly applauding this quiet movie.
