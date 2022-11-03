Read full article on original website
thepostnewspaper.net
Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day
Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday. Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.
myfoxzone.com
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Our properties have different hours this weekend to accommodate the bikers
Our properties have different hours this weekend to accommodate the bikers. See the full list here, we will return to our normal hours on Monday, November 7th. 1892 Bishop's Palace: Closed Friday and Saturday, November 4-5.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Galveston this weekend of November 4, 2022 include YGP Community Day at Crenshaw, Jazz Express Saturday, and more!
The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (November 4-6): YGP Community Day at Crenshaw, Jazz Express Saturday, BOGO Biker Rally, Red Drum Fishing Tournament, and lots more!
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop for the perfect gifts at 2022 Holiday Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ holiday markets offering Christmas decorations and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Is This an Eerie Face on Side of a Building in Galveston, Texas?
Halloween may be over but I have to tell you about the mysterious face on the side of a building in Galveston, Texas. The eerie face first appeared in 2002, when some paranormal investigators went to the site to investigate but were escorted off the property by police. The University...
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home
· EXCITING NEWS! CASA of Galveston County has moved into our new home and we'd love for you to come to visit!. We're hosting an Open House and Ribbon Cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on 11/17 from 4-6 pm. We'll have small bites, sips, and a chance for everyone to mix and mingle.
Conroe's B52 Brewing finally has new owners after 6 months on the market
After 6 months on the market, B52 Brewing has been sold to neighbors.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Debra from Conroe just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Each week, Derrick and Courtney dress up in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But today, our guest host Courtney Zubowski spun the wheel for Debra from Conroe! She is not just a Nonna, but she is also a great-nana! Her grandson is the littlest Astros fan, and his first words besides “dada” are “Go Astros!”
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
thepostnewspaper.net
Clearly, Falls is Best in 24-6A
For the first time in school history, Clear Falls stands atop the District 24-6A football standings. The Knights rolled past Clear Creek 47-9 on Thursday night, clinching the district championship as they finished the regular season with a 8-2 record overall and 5-1 in 24-6A. Clear Falls’ magic moment was the culmination of a journey that started in 2015 when the program finished 0-10 and was regarded as one of the worst teams in the Houston area.
Click2Houston.com
Brazoria County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Brazoria County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Brazoria County. You can find more information about the Brazoria County...
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
