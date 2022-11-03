Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
humboldtsports.com
Crusaders march on to NCS, as Loggers’ season ends in disappointment
On Saturday, St. Bernard’s defeated Eureka 7-6 in what was a must-win game at Crusader Field, rallying from a late deficit in a defensive showdown between these two crosstown rivals. “I couldn’t be any prouder of my kids and coaches,” SB head coach Matt Tomlin said. “They just did...
humboldtsports.com
NCS SOCCER — Big 4 teams to face off in Division-1 semifinals
By Ray Hamill — The H-DNL is guaranteed a sweep of the North Coast Section titles in fall girls soccer for the second straight year. Just one day after St. Bernard’s won their third straight Division-3 section crown, a quartet of H-DNL teams qualified for the Division-1 semifinals, meaning the championship will be staying in Humboldt County.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors cap dominating season with Senior Night shutout
It was business as usual on Friday night for the Del Norte Warriors, who capped a dominating season with another big win, this time over the Fortuna Huskies. Celebrating Senior Night and playing in front of a home crowd for the first time since September, the Del Norte players were fired up for this one and controlled the game from the opening kickoff on the way to a 41-0 victory.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors looking good for the playoffs after big win
The Hoopa Warriors appear to have done enough to qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs after closing out the regular season with a dominating 37-0 win at Ferndale. The result, coupled with St. Helena’s loss to Middletown on Friday night, should extend Hoopa’s season. The Warriors came...
humboldtsports.com
Tigers close out strong, rally to beat the league champs
The Arcata Tigers continued to impress on Friday night, while giving their playoff hopes a boost with a 14-9 victory over rivals McKinleyville. The clutch Tigers rallied from a late deficit and scored the game-winning touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining in the game. They have now won four of...
humboldtsports.com
Corsairs go to 4-0 in conference with sixth straight win
The Corsairs are maturing on the football field week by week and they continue to be one of the stories of the season. On Saturday afternoon, a very young College of the Redwoods team stretched its winning streak to six straight with a comfortable 47-28 win over De Anza at the Redwood Bowl and took over sole possession of top spot in the American-Pacific 7 Conference standings.
humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls shut out the Warriors, advance to NCS semis
The Eureka Loggers kicked off the North Coast Section Division-1 girls soccer playoffs with a comfortable 10-0 win over Del Norte at Albee Stadium on Friday night. With the win, the No. 1 seeds move on to Wednesday’s semifinals, where they host either McKinleyville or Middletown. Grace Nelson finished...
humboldtsports.com
Busy weekend in store for local cross country
By Ray Hamill — Humboldt County will extend a wet welcome to 18 community colleges from around the state on Saturday, on what will be a very busy day for local cross country. College of the Redwoods will host the 2022 NorCal Championships in Fortuna on Saturday morning, which...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Eureka Visitor Center, Which Opens Saturday, Features a Penny Smasher and Will Someday Boast a Mini Sky Walk
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
North Coast Journal
Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers
The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Consents to Police Search of His Home to Try to Find His Missing Firearms
Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson consented today to having his home searched for firearms that he can’t find. At a hearing before visiting Judge Dale Reinholtsen, Arcata’s attorney Tom O’Connell told the judge Watson was ordered to turn in two firearms on Oct. 7. He didn’t comply until Oct. 21, “and then he turned in three.”
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
