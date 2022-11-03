Patrick Mahomes' versatility shined on Sunday night as he willed the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 come-from-behind victory over the Tennesse Titans. Mahomes finished with career highs in passing attempts (68) and completions (43), throwing for 446 yards and a touchdown while adding 63 rushing yards and a touchdown off six carries.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO