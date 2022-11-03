OU basketball: Porter Moser not yet looking for Matt Brady replacement after assistant coach's resignation

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jovantae Barnes warming up ahead of Sooners vs. Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes is warming up ahead Oklahoma's matchup with Baylor on Saturday in Norman. Barnes missed OU's game against Iowa State last Saturday with a minor hamstring injury and Sooners coach Brent Venables said Tuesday his activity against the Bears would be a game-time decision. Barnes has...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' run defense 'out-executed, out-played and out-coached' in 38-35 loss to Baylor
Oklahoma knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it. Baylor took over possession at its own 25-yard line with a 38-35 lead with 4:05 remaining in the game, while the Sooners had two timeouts and plenty of time to notch a stop to get their offense back on the field.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor in Norman
Oklahoma fell to Baylor 38-35 on Saturday in Norman as it struggled to contain the Bears rushing attack, which racked up 281 yards. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners' (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) offense, but he also threw three interceptions in the loss to the Bears (6-3, 4-2).
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners offense 'shot ourselves in the foot' with inopportune mistakes in 'frustrating' loss to Baylor
Marvin Mims’ head was down following Oklahoma’s 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday. The junior receiver only briefly broke out of his disappointment to take a picture with Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) cornerback Lorando Johnson, a fellow former Dallas-area preps standout, as they smiled near midfield. But...
Oklahoma Daily
'We couldn't get out of our own way': OU football's penalties, turnovers, 4th down struggles prove costly in Baylor loss
The term “discipline,” was most commonly used to describe what Oklahoma lacked following a defeat that, for a team that hoped to run the table in November and finish strong under first-year head coach Brent Venables, stands as another marring setback. The Sooners allowed Baylor to rush for...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 38-35 loss to Baylor
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday in Norman. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 22-of-34 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior running back Eric Gray continued his stellar play with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and junior wide receiver Marvin Mims bounced back with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep West Virginia 3-0, notch 2nd consecutive victory
Oklahoma (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) swept West Virginia (7-18, 0-11) 3-0 in Morgantown on Saturday, notching its first consecutive win since September after it defeated Kansas on Oct. 30. Sophomore outside hitter Alexis Shelton and sophomore opposite outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 11 kills each, followed by...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners fall to Baylor 38-35 at home (scoring recap, highlights)
Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Baylor (6-3, 4-2) 38-35 on Saturday at home. The Sooners allowed 281 rushing yards, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three interceptions in the first half. OU running back Eric Gray garnered 164 total yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and eight receptions,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners looking to avoid upset against struggling West Virginia
Oklahoma (12-10, 2-8 Big 12) is preparing to face West Virginia (7-16, 0-10) for the final time this season. Prior to OU’s victory over Kansas, West Virginia was the only team the Sooners had beaten in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers also the only winless team in conference play.
