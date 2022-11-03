Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jeffcoat steps down from Main Street Alexander City
Main Street Alexander City’s executive director announced Friday night that she will be stepping down from the organization after four years. As executive director, Stacey Jeffcoat helped to promote and support downtown Alexander City through Main Street. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure over the past four...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrest and incident reports of Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2
• Austin Miller of Peckerwood Rd. in Jacksons Gap was arrested for harassment and failure to appear child support. • Jamie Crayton of East Lafayette Street in Dadeville was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Oct. 31. • A resident of Highway 49 south filed a theft...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arrest and incident reports of Dadeville Police Department from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Abilene Street. Ellen Brooks, 31, of Dadeville was arrested on fourteen warrants for failure to appear. Jamie Davis, 53, of Dadeville was arrested on warrants for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Oct. 29. Clyde Greer, 30, of Dadeville...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Women Icons of Country performing in Alex City
Women Icons of Country show comes to the stage in Alexander City November 17. The live show features songs by women who were trailblazers for women in the country music industry. Songs include classics made famous by Patsy Cline ("Crazy"), Loretta Lynn ("You Ain't Woman Enough") and Tammy Wynette ("Stand By Your Man").
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benjamin Russell playoff game to be broadcast on WOTM
Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday. The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dadeville’s Jay Burns wins Week 11 Player of the Week
Dadeville athlete Jay Burns has won the Outlook’s Week 11 Player of the Week for his heroics against Wicksburg. Burns led his team with a touchdown, a 2-point conversion and an interception that helped keep Dadeville’s undefeated season alive. The plan from Wicksburg’s side was to keep the...
Comments / 0