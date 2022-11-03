ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBUR

Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Quincy man arrested October hit-and-run case

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man who reportedly fled police during a traffic stop before crashing his car was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3. around 12:59 p.m., according to the Quincy Police Department. Diabolique D. Benton 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants. He was also arrested for disobeying...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
LURAY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking

A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
wlds.com

Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse

A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
ROODHOUSE, IL
khqa.com

khqa.com

Ft. Madison man injured in multiple car crash

A Fort Madison man was seriously injured on Thursday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 about two miles west of Wayland. Around 12:18 p.m., a woman driving a Jeep Latitude slowed to make a left turn when a man driving a Peterbilt Tudor hit a Ford F450, which in turn hit the woman's Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022

Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
QUINCY, IL
kwos.com

Convicted killer wants a new trial

The Montgomery County woman convicted in the shooting death of her husband is appealing her case. Lynlee Renick and her ex boyfriend were accused of shooting and killing Ben Renick at his snake farm in 2017. Her lawyers claim the ex boyfriend Michael Humphrey was the actual shooter.
khqa.com

Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Northeast Missouri grass fire destroys 40 large hay bales

NEAR LAKENAN, Mo. — Two fire departments battled a grass fire in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon that eventually caught more than three dozen large hay bales on fire. Firefighters from the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called to a natural cover fire at just before 5 p.m. The fire...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Walmart offering 'this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price'

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Are you worried about how much it will cost to put a Thanksgiving day feast on your table?. To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Powerball numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Check your tickets!. The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 28-45-53-56-69 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3. The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered, according to the lottery.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Challenge Unlimited hosts open house

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Challenge Unlimited welcomed in the community on Friday afternoon with an open house to showcase the opportunities they have to offer. Challenge Unlimited is an organization that assists people with disabilities to get involved in their community. They offer many services including an employment division...
QUINCY, IL

