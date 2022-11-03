Read full article on original website
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
Quincy man arrested October hit-and-run case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man who reportedly fled police during a traffic stop before crashing his car was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3. around 12:59 p.m., according to the Quincy Police Department. Diabolique D. Benton 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants. He was also arrested for disobeying...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates: Shorthanded Quincy Police Department making sure appropriate number of officers will investigate shootings
QUINCY — Even though the Quincy Police Department force is down by 18 officers, QPD Chief Adam Yates says he will make sure an appropriate number of officers are available to investigate a recent rash of shooting incidents in the northwest section of the city. “We’re putting the number...
khqa.com
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps,...
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
khqa.com
Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man injured in multiple car crash
A Fort Madison man was seriously injured on Thursday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 about two miles west of Wayland. Around 12:18 p.m., a woman driving a Jeep Latitude slowed to make a left turn when a man driving a Peterbilt Tudor hit a Ford F450, which in turn hit the woman's Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
kwos.com
Convicted killer wants a new trial
The Montgomery County woman convicted in the shooting death of her husband is appealing her case. Lynlee Renick and her ex boyfriend were accused of shooting and killing Ben Renick at his snake farm in 2017. Her lawyers claim the ex boyfriend Michael Humphrey was the actual shooter.
khqa.com
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
Pam Hupp’s murder trial in Betsy Faria’s death transfers to SW Missouri
Pamela Hupp, the woman at the center of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, will have her trial moved from Lincoln County to Greene County in southwest Missouri.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri grass fire destroys 40 large hay bales
NEAR LAKENAN, Mo. — Two fire departments battled a grass fire in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon that eventually caught more than three dozen large hay bales on fire. Firefighters from the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called to a natural cover fire at just before 5 p.m. The fire...
khqa.com
Walmart offering 'this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price'
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Are you worried about how much it will cost to put a Thanksgiving day feast on your table?. To help customers save money while celebrating the holiday, Walmart said it will offer "this year's Thanksgiving meal at last year's price." "Saving money is a top...
khqa.com
Powerball numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Check your tickets!. The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 28-45-53-56-69 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play was 3. The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has become the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered, according to the lottery.
khqa.com
Challenge Unlimited hosts open house
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Challenge Unlimited welcomed in the community on Friday afternoon with an open house to showcase the opportunities they have to offer. Challenge Unlimited is an organization that assists people with disabilities to get involved in their community. They offer many services including an employment division...
