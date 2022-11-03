Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Festival of Bands returns to Eugene after 3 year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — High school students from all over the Pacific Northwest made their way to Autzen Stadium Saturday to participate in the first Festival of Bands competition since 2019. 29 bands from Oregon and Washington competed at this weekend’s event. Bands participated in a preliminary round before...
Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
Caris Pharmacy expands into Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
Sheldon Pool reopens after closure for renovations
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
Cold weather shelter options in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Night-time temperatures are dropping steadily and looking ahead to the start of next week there are several days where overnight temperatures are forecasted to be at, or below 30 degrees. We've told you about the need for volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul, as they...
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
No. 8 Ducks whip Colorado 49-10 in Pac-12 football
BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it, University of Oregon Athletics reported. But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious. Bo Nix accounted for five...
ODOT announces pedestrian safety construction in three areas; drivers may see delays
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is alerting drivers of possible delays as they make pedestrian safety and other improvements in three areas. On Thursday, November 3, ODOT started work on OR 99 that will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction. ODOT will add striping for the lanes of travel in each direction. Striping is weather-dependent, so work may be delayed in the event of rain.
Oregon uses a wide variety of playmakers in 49-10 victory
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
Public Works crews prepare for stormy weather
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Public Works are on standby this weekend, prepared to respond to any storm-related damage. Public Works officials say strong winds and heavy rains could lead to clogged storm drains, broken branches and fallen trees. "So, we're going to areas that we know historically where we've...
Friday Night Fever: Prep football teams hit the playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of Friday night Fever with week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our Friday Night Fever roundup:
Oregon football Head Coach Dan Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon
Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
