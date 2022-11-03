Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return man Jamal Agnew will make his return in Week 9, avoiding the inactive list after a week of being limited and day-to-day. Agnew hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked out with the Jaguars on the field before the game before then running routes with the rest of the starting receivers and tight ends and Trevor Lawrence. During warmups, Agnew wore a teal sleeve on his right leg.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO