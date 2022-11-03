Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Struggling Shows Flashes in Loss to Brady’s Buccaneers
The past two Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clashed in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams looked far removed from their February glory, are sitting under 500 and featured two struggling offenses. As one would expect, the matchup was a defensive battle....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Outduels the Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Unsung Hero: Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Sets Tone in Win Over Colts
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 26-3, bringing their record to 5-4 before heading into their bye week. It was New England’s fourth victory in its last five games putting them over .500 for the first time this season. The defense was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Updates Ja’Marr Chase’s Injury Timeline Following 42-21 win Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave an update on injured WR Ja'Marr Chase following the team's 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. The duo won't get reunited for the next game against Pittsburgh, but they are optimistic about his hip injury. "Mind's good feels good," Burrow said. "We're...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Raiders: Jamal Agnew Is Active, Set To Return
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return man Jamal Agnew will make his return in Week 9, avoiding the inactive list after a week of being limited and day-to-day. Agnew hasn't played since Week 6 due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable entering Sunday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. He worked out with the Jaguars on the field before the game before then running routes with the rest of the starting receivers and tight ends and Trevor Lawrence. During warmups, Agnew wore a teal sleeve on his right leg.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Otton Has NFL Coming-Out Party With Game-Winning Catch
There they were, the two most recent Super Bowl champions, battling it out in the middle of Florida on national TV. The game came down to the next-to-the-last play on a first-and-goal at the Los Angeles Rams 1, with Tom Brady calling the quarterback shots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens TE Mark Andrews ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Saints
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Sunday. Andrews, who didn’t practice last week because of knee and shoulder injuries, won’t travel with the team to New Orleans. It’s the first game the All-Pro will miss because of injury in his four-plus years in Baltimore.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos S Justin Simmons Fined $10K for Taunting in London
In a very atypical moment, Justin Simmons lost control. In the Denver Broncos Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Simmons let his mouth get the best of him after the whistle, as he was penalized for taunting, which gave the opponent an additional 15 yards. The NFL...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mark Bradley: Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
For long stretches Sunday, the Falcons seemed the better team. They outgained the favored Chargers 145-8 over the first 14 minutes and eight seconds. Midway through the second half, they had more yards rushing than the visitors did passing, which should have augured well. If you can’t stop the run, you can’t stop anything.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears Got and Didn’t Get from Chase Claypool’s Debut
In lieu of knowledge about the Bears offense, wide receiver Chase Claypool provided a jump ball and pass interference option for quarterback Justin Fields in his debut. It didn't work, but afterward the Bears weren't too happy about the role officials played in their 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Inactive Info
It's pretty much all good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for their game against the Chicago Bears, at least when it comes to those players who were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. That means the Dolphins will have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets’ Zach Wilson Gives Injury Update After Taking Shot in Win Over Bills
Zach Wilson was slow to get up at one point in the first quarter of the Jets' upset win over the Bills. After the game, one of Wilson's best performances of his career to this point, the signal-caller brushed off the injury scare assuring that he's healthy. "It was just...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9
The Chargers and Falcons will meet Sunday for their Week 9 showdown. As the Chargers look to get back in the win column, they'll have their hands full in overcoming extensive injuries. Meanwhile, the ascending Falcons will get back running back Cordarrelle Patterson following a four week stint on injured reserve.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Reportedly Has Interest in Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr
Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, still recovering from a torn ACL in early February, may have a new suitor in the mix for his services. That suitor is none other than the Dallas Cowboys, a team that, per NFL.com has been actively trying to add a top-notch receiver to a group that already includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Put Away Cardinals Late, Complete Season Sweep With 31-21 Road Victory
Imposing their will with three consecutive touchdown drives in the second half, Ken Walker III and the red-hot Seahawks extended their winning streak four games and completed a season sweep of the Cardinals with a 31-21 road win. Overcoming a third quarter pick six, Geno Smith delivered another stellar outing,...
