Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO