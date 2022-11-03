Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
This is the favorite candy of moviegoers in Connecticut, Cinemark reports
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Popcorn is a must when going to the movies, and according to Cinemark, Connecticut moviegoers also have a favorite candy to munch on while watching a film. National Candy Day is Nov. 4, and to mark the day, Cinemark...
trumbulltimes.com
Soap-edi expands to New Haven, after owner turns soap-making hobby into business
NEW HAVEN — Julia Lewler has been a loyal customer of Soap-edi since the day it opened in Milford last year. Now, she said she kind of turned into an “adopted daughter” of the store owner. “The products really helped people and I witnessed it myself through...
Haunting Snapshots of Abandoned Connecticut Asylum Fairfield Hills
Fairfield Hills Psychiatric Hospital was open from 1931 until 1995 and housed criminally insane patients from all over the state of Connecticut. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Below is the new video...
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families
money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut diners mentioned in Food & Wine's 'Best Breakfast in Every State'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's "diners, doughnuts and dives" scene make the state a top pick for breakfast, Food & Wine recently declared. Author David Landsel praised the state's time-honored diners, classic doughnut shops and cafes while determining "The Best Breakfast in Every...
darientimes.com
A CT shelter's cross-eyed cat has stolen the hearts of millions of TikTok users
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Milford animal shelter’s cross-eyed cat has stolen the hearts of millions of TikTokers. Last week, The Animal Welfare Society posted a video on TikTok of their white and tabby gray cat named Benjamin Franklin. The eight-second video has accumulated 10.2 million views and 1.7 million likes.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Authorities searching Western Mass. towns for alleged Connecticut shooting suspect
BLANDFORD, Mass. — Police searched two towns in Western Massachusetts for a man accused of a violent crime in Connecticut Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police say they deployed numerous personnel and units in the towns of Blandford and Russell just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning to search for Darnell Barnes, 22, of Hartford, Connecticut.
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut
Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
darientimes.com
Colin McEnroe (opinion): If CT's ballot choices were sandwiches. A Leora, a Ned and 2 bags of BBQ chips.
Maybe I’m just projecting my own issues, but this election cycle in fair Connecticut seems a little gloomy, which is especially odd given the splendor of our weather and foliage in October 2022. Or maybe the gloominess springs from realism and a feral awareness — like deer pricking up...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Eyewitness News
Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. A portion of the road was closed off while police investigated. Police say a male entered the store just before 6pm and shot two victims,...
NBC Connecticut
CT Powerball Ticket Won $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history. Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that...
Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
Comments / 0