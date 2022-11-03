ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
A CT shelter's cross-eyed cat has stolen the hearts of millions of TikTok users

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Milford animal shelter’s cross-eyed cat has stolen the hearts of millions of TikTokers. Last week, The Animal Welfare Society posted a video on TikTok of their white and tabby gray cat named Benjamin Franklin. The eight-second video has accumulated 10.2 million views and 1.7 million likes.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut

Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
Police: Two shot inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on Berlin turnpike

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. A portion of the road was closed off while police investigated. Police say a male entered the store just before 6pm and shot two victims,...
CT Powerball Ticket Won $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history. Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that...
Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness. Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.
