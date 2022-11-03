ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat

Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
playwickian.com

Meet the candidates fighting to represent you in Harrisburg

State representatives wield a vast amount of influence. They propose and debate legislation that could benefit or harm their constituents, they serve on committees to better serve the commonwealth, and work tirelessly on behalf of the people they represent in Harrisburg. Candidates Joe Hogan and Mark Moffa will be on...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg man dies in Cumberland County shooting

One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Cumberland County. State police were called to the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. Sunday. State police say a verbal altercation between to males, escalated to a physical altercation, and resulted in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police

A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
HARRISBURG, PA
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg

The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg

Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
LANCASTER, PA

