Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
wnynewsnow.com
Shapiro, Davis Draw Hundreds of Supporters for Get Out the Vote Rally in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Thursday night, the Democratic nominees for Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor were in Harrisburg, encouraging supporters to “Get Out The Vote.”. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Representative Austin Davis (D-Allegheny) arrived in Harrisburg around 6 p.m. to be greeted by hundreds...
playwickian.com
Meet the candidates fighting to represent you in Harrisburg
State representatives wield a vast amount of influence. They propose and debate legislation that could benefit or harm their constituents, they serve on committees to better serve the commonwealth, and work tirelessly on behalf of the people they represent in Harrisburg. Candidates Joe Hogan and Mark Moffa will be on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Election preview: 48th state senate district to feature a rematch
Voters in Pennsylvania’s 48th state senate district will have a rapid rematch on their ballots next week, as the same candidates who ran for the seat in last year’s special election will be appearing again for 2022. Republican Chris Gebhard is seeking to retain the seat he won...
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
WGAL
Harrisburg man dies in Cumberland County shooting
One man is dead following an early morning shooting in Cumberland County. State police were called to the intersection of North Queen Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township around 2 a.m. Sunday. State police say a verbal altercation between to males, escalated to a physical altercation, and resulted in...
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police
A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz campaigns in Carlisle; John Fetterman gets Oprah's endorsement
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in Cumberland County. Oz attended a "Grassroots Drop By" event Friday morning at the Cumberland County Republican building in Carlisle. He briefly spoke to supporters and reminded them to get out and vote on Tuesday. "What I most importantly believe in...
BUnow
Shapiro’s Day One Promise
Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
PSP Investigating Shooting in Shippensburg that Left One Dead
On Sunday, November the 6th at approximately 2:00 a.m. members from Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle responded to the intersection of N Queen Street and Coover Ave in Shippensburg Township. According to a release from police a verbal altercation occurred between two males, and it escalated into a physical altercation. The...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
abc27.com
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
