Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to be intravenous track marks along his hand, new footage shows Putin’s hands turning a dark and sickly-looking color.

Source: Mega

According to Lord Richard Dannatt, a former British army chief who first claimed Putin had IV track marks on his hands, the Russian strongman is reportedly receiving injections in his hands because other parts of his body cannot take such treatments.

“Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can’t take injections,” the former British army chief revealed.

“It’s interesting to note that, and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray,” he added. “It’s an interesting area to keep an eye on.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was first seen with what appeared to be IV track marks on his hand during a visit to a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia in late-October.

Source: Mega

Then, earlier this week, a series of leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider seemingly confirmed Putin is suffering from both Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer. The leaked emails also suggested Putin receives regular heavy doses of steroids and other treatments, most likely via injections into his hands.

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing,” the alleged Kremlin insider spilled. “This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden.”

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” the Russian intelligence source continued. “It not only causes a lot of pain; Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects – including memory lapses.”

“In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer,” another leaked email added.

Source: Mega

Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health has been a subject of concern ever since the Russian despot invaded Ukraine in February. Since then, rumors and reports came to light suggesting the 70-year-old leader was suffering from everything from Parkinson’s disease to blood, pancreatic, thyroid and colon cancer to even dementia.

Other Kremlin insiders have claimed Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” due to a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer,” further corroborating the claims made by both Lord Richard Dannatt and the recently leaked spy emails.

Comments / 1265

Timothy McCaskey
4d ago

The sooner Putin kicks the bucket, the better off the world will be. Let's just hope it happens in his sleep before he can launch any of his nuclear warheads.

Reply(100)
569
Chalese Felt
4d ago

I find it ironic that there are no pictures of Putin’s hands in the article to support this claim, but that said, if it’s true, he deserves all of it and much more.

Reply(60)
410
audie dolce
4d ago

may the joys of both these gifts bless him for the rest of his time. side note: may he experience the radiation poisoning that he has given freely. let it embrace him daily.

Reply
175
