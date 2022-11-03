Read full article on original website
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Kosta's Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
Hermon Girls Fall to Yarmouth 3-2 in Double Overtime in State Class B Soccer Championship [PHOTOS]
The Hermon Girls fell to the Yarmouth Clippers 3-2 in double overtime in the State Class B Soccer Championship at Hampden Academy on Saturday afternoon, November 5th. The game was played under ideal conditions with temperatures in the 70's and sunny skies. Hermon took a 1-0 lead with just 2:06...
lcnme.com
Medomak football advances to Regional C final
Medomak Valley football defeated Winslow 21-13 on Nov. 5 in a North Class C Regional semi-final match-up at McMann Field in Bath. The Panthers took a 7-0 lea on a 2o yard pass from Wyatt Simmons to Gabe Lash in the end zone with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Gavin Clark kicked the extra point.
Former Eagle Addi Laslie Named NAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year
It's been quite a season for former Ellsworth Eagle Addi Laslie. Laslie who won the North Atlantic Conference Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week twice this season and was named Rookie of the Year on Thursday, November 3rd!. Addi currently has 5 goals and 5 assists for 15 points, with...
Week 9 – High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Orono High School's Ruth White who was voted as the Week 9 High School Athlete of the Week!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 9 (October 24 - October 29) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, November 3rd at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
Davis Court Bangor to Close to Traffic Beginning Monday the 7th
A few weeks ago, the story came out that the Bangor YMCA had purchased the 4 properties with houses on Bangor’s Davis Court. And it was followed by the demolition of the first of the houses at 30 Davis Court. Now this announcement from the City of Bangor Friday...
Former Black Bear Jeremy Pena Named World Series MVP [VIDEO]
It's been quite a postseason for former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Pena! Pena just helped the Houston Astros win the World Series. But that's not all.... In the American League Championship Series he was named Most Valuable Player!. While the post season was going on, he was announce as the...
Name A Former Bangor Area Business That Ages You
Ever bring up an old business that isn’t open anymore, and someone younger looks at you like you have three heads?. It really is amazing how when you get a little older, you can think of a place you used to go all the time, and get a little nostalgic for it.
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Presque Isle Man Leads Police on a 58-Mile Chase at 100+ MPH
A Presque Isle man faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, after leading police on a high-speed chase that traveled from Medway to Lincoln. Brandin Bouchard, 34, tried to flee from police in his vehicle and, eventually, on foot, before being taken into custody after a wild pursuit. The incident began shortly after 4:00 Wednesday morning when East Millinocket Police Sergeant Kennedy noticed a motor vehicle with multiple defects. He pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Medway, shortly after it had left the Circle K convenience store. As Kennedy was speaking with the people in the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off. Kennedy pursued the vehicle as it began driving erratically, traveling at speeds ranging from 60 to more than 100 miles per hour.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Rotary launches turkey challenge
ELLSWORTH — Gobble, gobble! It’s turkey season and the Rotary Club of Ellsworth is sponsoring its first annual Ton of Turkey challenge. From now through Thanksgiving, the club is looking for help collecting 134 frozen turkeys for families served by the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. Frozen chickens are also welcome. For the purpose of the challenge goal, two frozen chickens equal one frozen turkey.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Jere L. Waterman, 51,...
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
penbaypilot.com
Juvenile problem in Rockland leaves police with no enforcement options
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police Department has issued the following release outlining the current issues officers are facing with local youths:. Over the past three months, Rockland Police have responded to more than 95 calls for service involving issues with juveniles in Rockland. Many of these complaints are occurring during the day when the juveniles should be in school. The vast majority of these calls involve a small group of approximately six juveniles, ranging from 12 to 16 years old, some of whom are in DHHS “custody” and refuse to return to their foster placement.
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
