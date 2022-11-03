ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Todd Field on Writing ‘Tár‘ in 12 Weeks, His 16-Year Absence and Why Tom Cruise Told Him During ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ He’d Be a Director

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Todd Field was working as an actor on Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut” when star Tom Cruise took him aside. Cruise looked Field in the eye and told the budding auteur that he would one day be a director. “He basically pushing me onto the fighter jet,” Field recalls to Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I said, ‘oh yeah, I went to film school.’ And he said, ‘no, no…you’re going to DIRECT.’ What are you going to do?”

That moment with the superstar had a profound effect on Field, who was then pursuing an acting career, with previous film credits that included “Radio Days” (1987) and “Sleep with Me” (1994).

Field, of course, did indeed eventually become a celebrated filmmaker. But 16 years have passed since his last film “Little Children” (2006) was released in theaters. Now, he’s back with his finest film yet, “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett.

On this week’s episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we sit with Todd Field, the writer, director and producer of “Tár,” as he discusses working with Blanchett and Nina Hoss, as well as some of the film’s most burning questions and how long until we get another feature from him.

Listen below:

It may have been 16 years since “Little Children,” the last film Todd Field directed, but it only took him three months to write “Tár.” And the psychological look into the world of a fictional female composer has generated plenty of thought-provoking conversations from audiences.

“Tár” focuses on Lydia Tár, played by two-time Oscar winner Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”), a lesbian composer who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra.

After premiering at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, the film opened to rave reviews from critics, firmly placing the film in the middle of the Oscar race across all categories.

Field’s two prior features were both adaptations of other stories, which earned him two noms for best adapted screenplay in their respective years. “Tár” is his first original story, but not the only original script he’s ever penned. When Field finished his fellowship at the American Film Institute in the early 1990s, he wrote an original script that he describes as his version of “400 Blows” (1959), the French coming-of-age classic from François Truffaut. “I gave it to my then agent who said the 1980s was not an era.”

Field was depressed and discouraged by that response, and never showed it to anyone.

So naturally, when Peter Kujawski, chairman of Focus Features, asked Field to write anything he wanted, Field had anxiety about it. “When someone gives you that kind of freedom and respect, you’re desperate to meet it, head-on,” he says.

In about twelve weeks, and at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Field wrote the script for “Tár.” “I’m not a plotter,” he says. “I normally think about characters. I’m interested in people and watching people’s behavior.”

Before making his first two features – “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “Little Children” – Field acted in films such as “Twister” (1996) alongside thesps like Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman. He recalls “being pelted with real hail out of machines, and having our scalps split open, and having to get stitches.”

As for what he’s been up to for the last 16 years, it’s not as complicated as many would think. “I was raising children,” he says. “Trying to keep the lights on.”

What’s next for Field? Aside from knowing he’s no longer attached to the Hulu series “The Devil in the White City,” the filmmaker says he has some ideas brewing. One is a project he wants to do with Blanchett and his “Little Children” star Kate Winslet. “I have this idea,” he says. “I always think of the two ‘C/Kates’ a little bit about how we thought about DeNiro and Pacino before they were in that scene in Michael Mann’s ‘Heat.’ It was there as we were all waiting to have a scene with the two of them together. I think the ‘C/Kates’ at some point, they need to work together.”

Yes, please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RA8vy_0ixhIpdQ00
Jeremy Pope (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images

Also on this episode, actor Jeremy Pope talks about his role in the new film “The Inspection,” from writer and director Elegance Bratton. He discusses his love for Broadway, his upcoming opening alongside Paul Bettany and being seen in Hollywood.

In addition, the roundtable returns to chat about some of the year’s top animated and documentary contenders (with “Good Night Oppy” opening this week in theaters and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” premiering at AFI Film Fest).

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, who also co-hosts with Clayton Davis, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running the freewheeling Saturday commentary program “Cross Connection,” is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found, and the production staff assigned to...
WASHINGTON STATE
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Anita Durairaj

This Indian Bollywood actor is richer than Tom Cruise or George Clooney with a net worth of $700 million

Some Americans may have never heard of him but Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the world beating out A-list Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise and George Clooney. Khan is listed on several sites as in the top 10 richest actor list. His net worth in 2022 is listed as $770 million. In contrast, Tom Cruise's net worth in 2022 is listed at $600 million while George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
Black Enterprise

BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
ATLANTA, NY
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Variety

As He Enters Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Lionel Richie Still Gets Teens and Grandmas Dancing

Lionel Richie is that rare artist who, when his music comes on at a family cookout, he’ll have your mama, your grandma and your TikTok-lovin’ niece all dancin’ on the ceiling (assuming there’s a ceiling to your cookout). He’s a force in entertainment and, though he’s 73 years young, Richie won’t or “Can’t Slow Down” anytime soon! Sorry for the ’80s-era pun, but that album sold 20 million copies on the strength of five hit singles, including the juggernauts “Hello,” “Runnin’ With the Night,” and “All Night Long (All Night).” When “Can’t Slow Down” was released in 1983, Richie was already...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
Variety

Drake Rediscovers His Sense of Play, With Strategic Assists From 21 Savage, in ‘Her Loss’: Album Review

“In this mansion, I’m Macaulay Culkin,” Drake declares a few minutes into “Her Loss,” his collaborative album with 21 Savage. The reference is instructive. Culkin, the definitive child star of the 1990s, specialized in playing the part of “child whose house is large,” allowing a generation of kids to live vicariously as he foiled burglars or ate McDonald’s on demand. In recent years, Drake – himself a former child star – has projected the exact opposite energy; his privilege and wealth remain, but his music had come to be scrubbed of any traces of joy. “Views” and “Certified Lover Boy” were self-pitying and surly, exercises in convincing the listener that no matter how sad their late-night texts were, Drake’s late-night texts were sadder. With “Her Loss,” though (in conjunction with this summer’s buoyant dance-pop discursion “Honestly, Nevermind”), the cloak of self-seriousness has receded; Drake has relocated his sense of fun.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Variety

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. “Just over four years ago I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Justin Bieber Celebrates LAFC Major League Soccer Cup Win With Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

If you spotted Justin Bieber while watching the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) win its first MLS cup Saturday afternoon, that’s because the pop superstar’s seats were practically on the field. And, from that distance (or lack thereof), Bieber’s pink beanie was impossible to miss. Of course, LAFC already has star power, with an ownership group including TV & movie star Will Ferrell, Lakers legend Magic Johnson (both pictured above with Bieber and ET’s Kevin Frazier), and one of the most-prolific women’s soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm Garciaparra, among others. But the field-level suites at the Banc of California...
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy