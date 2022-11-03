ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

By BirminghamWatch
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Rodger M. Smitherman, Alabama State Senate, District 18

Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 1994-present; Senate president pro tempore, 2009-2010; past president of Alabama Legislative Black Caucus. Professional experience: Attorney, Smitherman and Smitherman, 1989-present; member of Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, Birmingham Bar Association. Civic experience: Board of trustees, University of Montevallo; board of directors, Metro Birmingham YMCA; member, Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commission, District 4

Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner and finance chair. Has served on commission since 2010. Elected president-elect of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama in 2022. Professional experience: Attorney in private practice for more than 30 years. Former certified registered nurse anesthetist and serves as general counsel to Alabama Association...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1

Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Leigh LaChine, State Auditor

Political experience: Elected vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Alabama in 2012, and a year later became chair of the organization. Professional experience: Started working in 1991 with an environmental consulting firm in Toledo, then transferred to Durham, North Carolina, and helped develop a branch office in Richmond, Virginia. Moved to Birmingham in 1997 to start and manage the southeastern location of a national, environmental due diligence firm. In 2005, launched and became majority owner of the environmental consulting, training and testing firm Accelerated Risk Management LLC, which specializes in the placement and renovation of multi-family housing projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
Shera Craig Grant, District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 5

Professional experience: Has served as district judge since 2016; deputy public defender, Jefferson County, 2013-2016; managing attorney, The Grant Firm LLC, 2011-2013; prosecutor promoted to chief assistant district attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia, 2004-2010; adjunct professor, Alabama State University, 2008-2010; adjunct professor, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, 2007-2009; assistant city solicitor, Atlanta, 2002-2004, assistant solicitor general, Fulton County, Georgia, 2003.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
John Wiley Boone, State House of Representatives, District No. 44

Professional experience: Principal with Orchestra Partners, a planning and redevelopment advisory firm; he specializes in thought leadership, strategic research and business development. Civic experience: Member of the Five Points Alliance, the economic development council for Five Points South; volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham; is actively engaged...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Delor Baumann, House of Representatives, District 57

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for tax collector, 2020; served as mayor of Hueytown, 2004-2016, and was president of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association; defeated for re-election in 2016 runoff. Professional experience: Previously managed Baumann Coatings in Bessemer. Civic experience: Member, Grace Lutheran Church; member; has served as vice president...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
ALABAMA STATE
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4

Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11

Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

