Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Political experience: Elected vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Alabama in 2012, and a year later became chair of the organization. Professional experience: Started working in 1991 with an environmental consulting firm in Toledo, then transferred to Durham, North Carolina, and helped develop a branch office in Richmond, Virginia. Moved to Birmingham in 1997 to start and manage the southeastern location of a national, environmental due diligence firm. In 2005, launched and became majority owner of the environmental consulting, training and testing firm Accelerated Risk Management LLC, which specializes in the placement and renovation of multi-family housing projects.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO