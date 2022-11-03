Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Rodger M. Smitherman, Alabama State Senate, District 18
Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 1994-present; Senate president pro tempore, 2009-2010; past president of Alabama Legislative Black Caucus. Professional experience: Attorney, Smitherman and Smitherman, 1989-present; member of Alabama Trial Lawyers Association, Birmingham Bar Association. Civic experience: Board of trustees, University of Montevallo; board of directors, Metro Birmingham YMCA; member, Birmingham...
Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commission, District 4
Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner and finance chair. Has served on commission since 2010. Elected president-elect of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama in 2022. Professional experience: Attorney in private practice for more than 30 years. Former certified registered nurse anesthetist and serves as general counsel to Alabama Association...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1
Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Leigh LaChine, State Auditor
Political experience: Elected vice chair of the Libertarian Party of Alabama in 2012, and a year later became chair of the organization. Professional experience: Started working in 1991 with an environmental consulting firm in Toledo, then transferred to Durham, North Carolina, and helped develop a branch office in Richmond, Virginia. Moved to Birmingham in 1997 to start and manage the southeastern location of a national, environmental due diligence firm. In 2005, launched and became majority owner of the environmental consulting, training and testing firm Accelerated Risk Management LLC, which specializes in the placement and renovation of multi-family housing projects.
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Yvette M. Richardson, Alabama Board of Education, District 4
Political experience: First elected to Alabama State Board of Education in 2019 and reelected since then. Served as 2015 state Board of Education president pro-tem and 2016 vice president of the board. Professional experience: Dean of general education/associate professor at Miles College, member of the Alabama Two Year College Board...
Shera Craig Grant, District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 5
Professional experience: Has served as district judge since 2016; deputy public defender, Jefferson County, 2013-2016; managing attorney, The Grant Firm LLC, 2011-2013; prosecutor promoted to chief assistant district attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia, 2004-2010; adjunct professor, Alabama State University, 2008-2010; adjunct professor, Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, 2007-2009; assistant city solicitor, Atlanta, 2002-2004, assistant solicitor general, Fulton County, Georgia, 2003.
John Wiley Boone, State House of Representatives, District No. 44
Professional experience: Principal with Orchestra Partners, a planning and redevelopment advisory firm; he specializes in thought leadership, strategic research and business development. Civic experience: Member of the Five Points Alliance, the economic development council for Five Points South; volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham; is actively engaged...
James “Jimmy” Blake, Governor
Political experience: Served for eight years on the Birmingham City Council, where he worked to abolish the city occupational tax; served on the Jefferson County Republican Steering Committee for several years and is a former state chairman for the Libertarian Party of Alabama. Professional experience: Retired. Former medical director of...
Delor Baumann, House of Representatives, District 57
Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for tax collector, 2020; served as mayor of Hueytown, 2004-2016, and was president of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association; defeated for re-election in 2016 runoff. Professional experience: Previously managed Baumann Coatings in Bessemer. Civic experience: Member, Grace Lutheran Church; member; has served as vice president...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Could Alabama's Amendment One affect due process? Some opponents say yes.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Legislature unanimously approved putting “Aniah’s Law” on the ballot this election and officials on both sides of the aisle have urged its passing. But there is also a bipartisan opposition that has arisen to the amendment, which would allow judges to deny...
alreporter.com
Ivey awards $1.3 million in university research grants
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $1.3 million to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling $486,026 and Auburn University received a grant of $184,773.
Alabama school leader resigns over mishandling death threat notebook
An Alabama school district’s superintendent has resigned after it was revealed that school officials had been aware of a student’s notebook filled with threats for a year before taking action to ensure student safety. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill’s contract was scheduled to expire June 30, 2026,...
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4
Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11
Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Senate District 16
Political experience: Elected to Alabama House of Representatives seat, 1966, 1974, 1978 and 1982; unsuccessful run for U.S. House District 6, 1984; elected to Alabama Senate District 16, 1990-present. Senate minority leader, 2002-2010; Senate majority leader, Dec. 8, 2010–2014. Civic experience: Member of Homewood Church of Christ; serves on...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
Comments / 2