Florida State

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Toni Koraza

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
