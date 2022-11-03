Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney Guests! Hurricane Center Tracks System That Could Threaten Florida
As the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close, with its seasons beginning on June 1 and ending on November 30, that doesn’t mean it’s time to let our guard down. Instead, the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a system that may threaten Florida. Walt...
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Man becomes Florida’s newest millionaire after purchasing winning scratch-off ticket
A Seminole County man is Florida's newest millionaire.
Several Florida tickets win large prizes in Monday night’s Powerball drawing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Check your tickets! No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but several people in Florida woke up richer. Florida Lottery’s website shows that two people matched five of the five numbers, but not the Powerball. Monday’s numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 and 13 as the Powerball.
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida
Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
Comments / 0