104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Trust the key to Denmark success, says coach Hjulmand
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark head to the World Cup aiming to upset the bigger nations using a mix of intelligence, trust in each other and flexible tactics, team coach Kasper Hjulmand told Reuters. When Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side’s first Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June...
Soccer-Wolves name Spaniard Lopetegui as new head coach
(Reuters) -Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla coach Lopetegui replaces caretaker manager Steve Davis, who was put in charge of the team following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month. Lopetegui will...
Soccer-European FAs press FIFA to act on migrant workers’ rights
(Reuters) – The Football Associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, are pushing FIFA ahead of the World Cup starting in two weeks to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar. “FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues –...
Rugby-Imposing All Blacks show their power with 55-23 win over Wales
CARDIFF (Reuters) -Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor all scored two tries apiece to lead New Zealand to a dominant 55-23 win over Wales in their test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. The outstanding Ardie Savea and replacement hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho got the other tries as the All...
Rugby-Kolisi vows ‘beautiful’ Boks won’t change their style for anyone
(Reuters) – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi admits not everyone enjoys his team’s kicking style but says beauty is in the eye of the beholder and their reasons for going to the boot are well thought out as they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. The Springboks use...
