OC Health Division Urges Residents With Cold Symptoms to Limit Interaction with Children Susceptible to RSV

Read full article on original website
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Reforms in Wayne County’s Public Defense System Lead to More Equitable Representation in Detroit
Kristen Longstreet, managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Services (NDS)–Detroit Office. Over the last five years, Wayne County has witnessed steadfast reforms in its indigent criminal defense system. Funding increases and reliable, quality legal representation for the county’s most vulnerable are due in large part to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC).
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Says — Give The Voters What They Want
What does the Black Detroit voter want this election?. From compelling data to heated conversations– there’s many responses about the issues at hand surrounding proposals and people up for election that’s keeping engaged citizens staying abreast this midterm season. First-time voters and experienced voters alike are all...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
Comments / 0