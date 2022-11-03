Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Addison Independent
Rick Clark, 69, longtime Addison County resident
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rick Clark passed away suddenly due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Doris and Don Clark. A resident of Shoreham, Whiting, and Middlebury for over 40 years, Rick loved Vermont, riding his mountain...
Addison Independent
VUHS boys’ soccer stumbles in D-III playoffs
VERGENNES — Playoff misfortune continued to haunt the Vergennes Union High School boys’ soccer program on Wednesday, Nov. 2, when visiting No. 5 seed Woodstock scored twice in the final five minutes to upset the No. 1 Commodores, 3-2, in a Division III semifinal. It was certainly another...
Comments / 0