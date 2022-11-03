Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
November SSL Opportunities Available for MCPS students
Whether you are in need of Student Service Learning (SSL) hours, or are simply looking for a way to get involved with the community, there are plenty of opportunities for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students during the month of November. Here are some of the notable opportunities for students...
mymcmedia.org
Blair High School Named ‘Best of D.C.’ by Publication
Montgomery Blair High School was named “Best High School” in Washington City Paper’s annual “Best of D.C.” rankings. The Silver Spring public school is the largest in both Montgomery County and Maryland with an enrollment of approximately 3200 students. This year, Blair consistently received positive...
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
VA mom calculates time spent on topics at school board meetings, finds lack of academic focus
A Virginia mother sent a chart to the Fairfax County Parent Association with her observations of 2021 school board meetings, claiming academics were not prioritized.
mbhs.edu
The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School
Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty
In 2018, Howard University announced a goal of raising $100 million in grants and contracts for research by 2024. Recently, Howard surpassed that goal two years early by raising $122 million in Fiscal Year 2022, a record sum for any Historically Black College or University (HBCU), according to a press release.
fox5dc.com
Concerns over young children doing drugs at school
Across the D.C. region, there's concern about how and why young children are doing drugs at school. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington after speaking with a parent who is experiencing this first-hand.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council District 5 race pits former MCPS teacher against tax attorney, real estate broker
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on County Council District 5. The race for County Council District 5 will feature a former Montgomery County Public...
NBC Washington
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates
Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
mymcmedia.org
Music, Comedy Highlight Veterans Day Observances
A concert in Silver Spring and a comedy show in Gaithersburg highlight Veterans Day observances in Montgomery County. The 14th tribute to America’s Veterans Concert is set for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 41 on Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring. Performances include klezmer music and Django Jazz with Seth Kibel and Kleztet.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
dcnewsnow.com
Teacher Accused of Being Behind False Stabbings Claim at School and Taking Students to Café
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher at Green Valley Elementary School had someone call in a report that a number of people had been stabbed at the school. Deputies said at the same time, the teacher had taken 27 students to a café after walking them through woods.
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
mocoshow.com
Road Closures in Rockville Sunday Morning Due to Rockville 10K/5K
Per Rockville City Police: “Traffic alert! The Rockville 10K will be racing through the streets of King Farm and West Gude Dr on Sunday, Nov 6 starting at 8:00 am. Roads will be closed by RCPD, stay alert and good luck to all the runners!!”. Race Information: The 47th...
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan
Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
Comments / 0