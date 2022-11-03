ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

November SSL Opportunities Available for MCPS students

Whether you are in need of Student Service Learning (SSL) hours, or are simply looking for a way to get involved with the community, there are plenty of opportunities for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students during the month of November. Here are some of the notable opportunities for students...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Blair High School Named ‘Best of D.C.’ by Publication

Montgomery Blair High School was named “Best High School” in Washington City Paper’s annual “Best of D.C.” rankings. The Silver Spring public school is the largest in both Montgomery County and Maryland with an enrollment of approximately 3200 students. This year, Blair consistently received positive...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Music, Comedy Highlight Veterans Day Observances

A concert in Silver Spring and a comedy show in Gaithersburg highlight Veterans Day observances in Montgomery County. The 14th tribute to America’s Veterans Concert is set for Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 41 on Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring. Performances include klezmer music and Django Jazz with Seth Kibel and Kleztet.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 4, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Nov. 4. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 41,000 county residents cast ballots during early voting which ended Thursday. Tuesday, Nov. 8 the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 at midnight if returning by U.S. Postal Service or deposited in any election drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12

On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Road Closures in Rockville Sunday Morning Due to Rockville 10K/5K

Per Rockville City Police: “Traffic alert! The Rockville 10K will be racing through the streets of King Farm and West Gude Dr on Sunday, Nov 6 starting at 8:00 am. Roads will be closed by RCPD, stay alert and good luck to all the runners!!”. Race Information: The 47th...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

MoCo’s Most Famous: Cheryl Kagan

Maryland state senator Cheryl Kagan represents District 17 which covers Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Montgomery County native has earned a reputation as one of the most passionate and influential politicians in the county, serving on powerful committees and authoring many important bills. Kagan recently talked to MCM’s Director of Content...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history

RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
RESTON, VA

