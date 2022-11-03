Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.

