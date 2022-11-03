ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
COLFAX, LA
beauregardnews.com

Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hunter safety concerns raised after death in Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent death of a hunter in Vernon Parish due to a tree stand accident has raised concerns about proper hunter safety measures. Hunter Justin Lanclos said outside of a tree collapsing, the chances of injury while hunting are slim to none. “The first reaction...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Accident Takes Life In La.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KSLA

Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
FORT POLK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

