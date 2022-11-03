Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2022. Matthew Jay Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Cord Michal Richardson, 36, Lake Charles: Simple battery; home invasion; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Joshua Jamal Cole,...
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Some polling locations have changed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some voting locations have been changed for the upcoming elections. The Office of the Secretary of State’s lists changes to some precincts in Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes. For specifics on your voting location, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal HERE....
See Inside The 2,000 Square Foot Loft Suite At The Golden Nugget In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then chances are you have visited the beautiful Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles. You may have visited to eat at one of their many restaurants, gone to a concert, or just had some fun gaming. Some of you may have even stayed...
kalb.com
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
beauregardnews.com
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
KPLC TV
Hunter safety concerns raised after death in Vernon Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent death of a hunter in Vernon Parish due to a tree stand accident has raised concerns about proper hunter safety measures. Hunter Justin Lanclos said outside of a tree collapsing, the chances of injury while hunting are slim to none. “The first reaction...
kjas.com
Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 wanted fugitives
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating three wanted fugitives on probation warrants.
kogt.com
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
KSLA
Contractor dies in accident on Fort Polk
FORT POLK, La. — A contractor working on a construction project on Fort Polk died in an apparent accident Tuesday, Nov. 1, the post confirmed. The contractor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin, a Fort Polk spokesman told KSLA News 12.
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Felons from the Lake Charles Area Sentenced on Firearms Charges. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles Division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants:
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we start our weekend, we’ll be greeted by some thunderstorms ahead of our next cold front. As we start our Friday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but generally a quiet start to the day as we get ready for work and school. With increasing moisture during the afternoon, we may some showers and storms ahead of the front may try to develop through the area with increasing moisture at play as well. As daytime heating decreases during the evening, our activity should begin to dwindle and high school football games look ok, just keep in mind a few showers may still be around early on in the game. The front itself will not arrive until early Saturday morning, and that’s when the threat of strong-to-potentially severe storms will take place.
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana today and tonight, here's when to expect the worst of the weather where you live.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish shuts out Peabody and Winnfield beats Jonesboro-Hodge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish, ranked 10th in the non-select division II ratings, hosted Peabody. The Patriots shut out the Warhorses, 42-0. Jonesboro-Hodge welcomed in 7-2 Winnfield. The Tigers fall to 3-7 as Winnfield wins 14-0.
Comments / 0