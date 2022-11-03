Read full article on original website
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Addison Independent
Rick Clark, 69, longtime Addison County resident
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Rick Clark passed away suddenly due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Doris and Don Clark. A resident of Shoreham, Whiting, and Middlebury for over 40 years, Rick loved Vermont, riding his mountain...
Addison Independent
Sherry L. Brown, 55, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Sherry L. Brown, 55, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Middlebury, the daughter of Bernard E. Brown Sr. and Jo-Ann (Emilo) Brown. Sherry was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School class of 1984 and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
whdh.com
Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup
BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
Will Burlington be next Vermont city to allow non-citizen voting?
The council is also mulling an expansion of ranked choice voting.
Warning Shots: Burlington's Immigrant Community Seeks Solutions to the Gun Violence That Is Claiming Youths
In summer 2003, as the United States began an ambitious effort to resettle displaced Somali Bantu people, the New York Times documented one family's relocation from a war-torn region in Africa to the desert city of Tucson, Ariz. Its front-page article, "U.S. a Place of Miracles for Somali Refugees," featured...
State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼
Seth Jensen, deputy director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said this project is solely focused on deterring big trucks from using the Notch road, rather than adjusting the roadway to allow them to get through. Read the story on VTDigger here: State seeks ideas for keeping large trucks out of Smugglers Notch at local meeting￼.
mynbc5.com
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis sales going strong in Vermont
ESSEX, Vt. — A dozen retail stores have opened their doors throughout the state and many more expected are to follow. Both customers and business owners said they couldn't be more thrilled to be operating. Magic Mann in Essex Junction was the most recent retailer to open their doors...
Old North End Sculpture Plan Causes a Stir
A plan to install a 20-foot-tall sculpture in Dewey Park in Burlington's Old North End is generating some controversy among neighbors. The sculpture, which will be named "Embrace and Belonging," was commissioned by the city’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in summer 2021 to be a “landmark focal point” for the community. Some residents near the park, at Archibald and Walnut streets, are voicing frustration about what they call a lack of community engagement before the site was chosen, as well as the large scale of the sculpture in a very small park.
