Recently, audiences were treated to a trailer for the unorthodox slasher "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey." The trailer for the horror film depicts beloved children's icons Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet going on a violent rampage through the Hundred Acre Wood after they have been abandoned by a now-adult Christopher Robin, who is headed off to college. Director Rhys Waterfield explains to Variety, "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult ... Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral."

5 DAYS AGO