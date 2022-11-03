Read full article on original website
Harry Potter: Dobby's grave on Welsh beach saved for now
A memorial at the "resting place" of the beloved Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, can remain on an environmentally sensitive beach. Dobby's mock grave sits above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, where the character's death was filmed. Concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution led to a survey...
‘Harry Potter’ Fans Asked to No Longer Leave Mementos at Dobby’s Grave in Wales
The grave of the Harry Potter character, Dobby has become an actual memorial site for fans in Wales. According to The Washington Post, environmental officials are concerned because fans are also leaving keepsakes for Dobby at the site, including painted rocks and socks—the latter of which is harmful to the area’s wildlife. There’s also a gravesite marker that reads, “Here lies Dobby, a free elf.”
Officials urge Harry Potter fans to stop leaving socks at Dobby beach memorial
Environmental officials in the United Kingdom have asked Harry Potter fans to stop bringing socks and other items to a memorial for the character Dobby, as they could be harmful to the local wildlife. The popular destination — Freshwater West, a beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales — is home to a memorial for the fictional house elf, where fans from far and wide travel to pay their respects and lay socks in his honor.
How You Can See Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey In Theaters
Recently, audiences were treated to a trailer for the unorthodox slasher "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey." The trailer for the horror film depicts beloved children's icons Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet going on a violent rampage through the Hundred Acre Wood after they have been abandoned by a now-adult Christopher Robin, who is headed off to college. Director Rhys Waterfield explains to Variety, "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult ... Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral."
Is the ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ house based on a real house?
Courage the Cowardly Dog‘s world is not too different from our own. The beagle lives with his two elderly owners on a midwestern farm. Add a phantom pharaoh, a talking mound of foot fungus, a fetus-like bugle monster, and many more gallons of nightmare fuel, and Courage isn’t exactly a Grant Wood painting (unless he collaborated with Salvador Dali on American Gothic Horror). Still, the main ingredient of this spoiled slice of Americana is Courage and his family’s farmhouse. Consisting of “built it myself” craftsmanship and an adjacent windmill, the house invokes rural architecture from a bygone era, but did a specific house serve as inspiration?
Where Are They Now? See the Cast of 'The Holiday' Today
‘Tis the season for holiday movie meet-cutes. And while it’s been 16 years since Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday first premiered in theaters, the festive flick remains a go-to for countless Christmas rom-com fans year after year. As the seasonal story goes, two women—Amanda (Cameron Diaz) from L.A., and...
SAS Rogue Heroes Team Had To Fend Off Snakes & Sandstorms On Set
After being commissioned in late 2019, BBC drama series SAS Rogue Heroes has now finally hit our screens. Starring the likes of Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Skins alum Jack O’Connell, Game Of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, and The Crown’s Dominic West, the six-part TV series is Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, recounting how the Special Air Service was created.
Discover Magical Creatures at the 'Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest' Experience
The Forbidden Forest has always been strictly forbidden to all Hogwarts students, but it is now welcoming muggle fans of the Wizarding World to explore what curiosities are hidden within. The latest attraction, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, has two locations in the US—Westchester, NY and Leesburg, VA, where...
Great Environmental Books to Check Out During Young Readers Week
With Young Readers Week approaching, we’re provided a great opportunity to teach children about the Earth. Young Readers Week is a national event that takes place every year during the second week of November. The event was founded by the Library of Congress’s Center for the Book and Pizza Hut, with the purpose of raising awareness about reading.
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – tales of everyday darkness
The Argentinian writer deftly manipulates expectations in stories of secrets and buried resentments
How to Watch the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ Movies in Order
One ring to rule them all! The stories of the Hobbits and their adventures have been around for decades. John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (better known as J.R.R. Tolkien) wrote The Hobbit in 1937 and The Lord of the Rings in 1954. Of course, filmmaker Peter Jackson was able to take those two books and turn […]
Three essential tales of black vampirism
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Anne Rice's phenomenally popular 1976 tale of bloodlust and bloodshed, "Interview with a Vampire," transferred to the small screen recently – but with some significant deviations that include shifting the principal character's story to the narrative of a black man. In...
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
Beloved Books
Reading to and with your kids from an early age helps establish a love of books and provides a special time for family bonding. Just 10 to 15 minutes per day can also encourage speech development and vocabulary building. With so many wonderful stories to share, we asked some bibliophiles to give us their top picks. Here are their favorites stories for kids from ages 0 to 12.
The Best-Dressed Dogs for Halloween, Including 'The Witcher's' Geralt
Let's face it, dogs in costumes are a hit all-year-round. Whether pretending to be a cop or a panda, anyone with a soul can appreciate a furry pup playing dress-up. Still, there's something special about Halloween, with pet owners going above and beyond to ensure their dog is scarily adorable.
Meet a real life 'Vampire' who is also allergic to sunlight and has fangs
Meet, Georgina Condon, an Australian woman who tastes her boyfriend’s blood because eating human food doesn’t satisfy her. As a little girl, Georgina felt tempted to taste her wounds and cuts. When she grew older, she watched old vampire films and TV shows and related more to vampires than humans.
