atozsports.com

Michael Thomas has somber 4-word message to Saints fans

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is looking at a season that is all but over. The Saints placed him on the IR on Thursday with head coach Dennis Allen admitting he may miss the rest of the season. “I’m not going to get into any time frames right...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
ATLANTA, LA
VikingsTerritory

The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade

Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer

Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Michael Thomas Injury News

The New Orleans Saints have been hoping to gain the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC, as they currently hold a 3-5 record and are coming off a 24-0 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been out for the past few weeks with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts

It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Mike McDaniel Praises Bears Justin Fields' Performance on Sunday

Mike McDaniel praises Justin Fields' performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Right after Tua Tagovailoa reacted to hearing about Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards against his team, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tipped his cap to the Bears' second-year quarterback. "To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic...
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Vikings 'living in today and tomorrow' by trading for T.J. Hockenson

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are all-in -- with their "competitive rebuild," that is. The acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions will assuredly elevate production from the position during the second half of this season and boost their chances of a deep playoff run. But his arrival also meshes with the style of long-term roster building general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emphasized since taking the job 10 months ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
NBC Sports

Jarvis Landry questionable, Marshon Lattimore out for Saints vs. Ravens

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week Four, may be ready to return on Monday night against the Ravens. The Saints listed Landry as questionable with an ankle injury. Getting Landry back would be a big boost for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by wide receiver injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9

Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How Wilson fared in debut after 49ers-Dolphins trade

It didn't take long for Jeff Wilson Jr. to get comfortable in South Beach. Five days after the 49ers traded Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field. During Miami's 35-32 triumph over the Chicago Bears, Wilson led the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?

After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
MINNESOTA STATE

