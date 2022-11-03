Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Michael Thomas has somber 4-word message to Saints fans
New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is looking at a season that is all but over. The Saints placed him on the IR on Thursday with head coach Dennis Allen admitting he may miss the rest of the season. “I’m not going to get into any time frames right...
Alvin Kamara Gives Direct Response to Saints Fans Criticizing Michael Thomas For Being Hurt
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has a response for all the Michael Thomas critics out there. Yesterday, Saints fans got the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would be headed to IR and unlikely to suit up again this season. Some reports suggested that his season-ending surgery would mean we've already seen MT in a Saints uniform for the last time.
The Vikings Created More Cap Space. Another Move on the Way?
Even after an eventful NFL trade deadline, it appears that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings are not done making moves. Per ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Vikings created more cap space on Saturday by converting a portion of Brian O’Neill’s base salary into a signing bonus. The...
Yardbarker
Alvin Kamara has great response to reporter's question about his dominance on choice routes
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a unique talent, and he knows it. He’s especially dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, where his shiftiness and speed often cause mismatches against linebackers and safeties. Asked about his dominance on choice routes earlier this week, Kamara had...
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
New York Jets: Denzel Mims is making the most of his opportunity
One of the New York Jets’ most polarizing players over the last two years now is young wide receiver, Denzel Mims. He was drafted by the team in the second round of the 2020 draft and had an encouraging rookie year. The wide receiver, gifted with size physically and speed athletically, always had promising upside.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Michael Thomas Injury News
The New Orleans Saints have been hoping to gain the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NFC, as they currently hold a 3-5 record and are coming off a 24-0 defeat of the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been out for the past few weeks with...
FOX Sports
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move...
NBC Sports
Judon, Uche make Patriots history in win over Colts
It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has fond memories of Terry McLaurin
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell always knew Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin would be a star. O’Connell, who spent three seasons with Washington as an offensive assistant from 2017-19, including as the offensive coordinator in 2019, scouted McLaurin at the 2019 Senior Bowl and his pro day at Ohio State.
Mike McDaniel Praises Bears Justin Fields' Performance on Sunday
Mike McDaniel praises Justin Fields' performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Right after Tua Tagovailoa reacted to hearing about Justin Fields rushing for 178 yards against his team, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tipped his cap to the Bears' second-year quarterback. "To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic...
All the Vikings News on Twitter: November 4
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on November 4, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was wired in last week’s victory over the Cardinals. His positive mindset and energy are really fun to watch. It’s exactly what the team needed.
ESPN
Vikings 'living in today and tomorrow' by trading for T.J. Hockenson
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are all-in -- with their "competitive rebuild," that is. The acquisition of tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions will assuredly elevate production from the position during the second half of this season and boost their chances of a deep playoff run. But his arrival also meshes with the style of long-term roster building general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emphasized since taking the job 10 months ago.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season
The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now. Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry questionable, Marshon Lattimore out for Saints vs. Ravens
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week Four, may be ready to return on Monday night against the Ravens. The Saints listed Landry as questionable with an ankle injury. Getting Landry back would be a big boost for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by wide receiver injuries.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders face Minnesota Vikings with a lot on the line
The Washington Commanders can get above .500 for the first time since winning Week 1 when they welcome one of the hottest teams in the league, the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, to FedEx Field. With plenty of distractions off the field including the reported exploration of a sale by Washington owner...
NBC Sports
How Wilson fared in debut after 49ers-Dolphins trade
It didn't take long for Jeff Wilson Jr. to get comfortable in South Beach. Five days after the 49ers traded Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field. During Miami's 35-32 triumph over the Chicago Bears, Wilson led the...
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why did Quinn play so little vs. Texans?
After playing 20 snaps in his Eagles debut just three days after being traded from Chicago, defensive end Robert Quinn played just seven snaps on Thursday night against the Texans in the Eagles’ 29-17 win. What gives?. “Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how...
