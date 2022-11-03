ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Brown on Cleveland

One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign

Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
SOLON, OH
WKYC

First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Split ticket voting and Dolly Parton in Rock Hall: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dolly Parton and Judas Priest inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night were the opening act for midterms ‘split ticket voting.’. The split ticket voting style that led to the country music legend and heavy metalists both being inducted into the Rock Hall is in tune with the midterms early voting thats been going on and is expected to continue Tuesday, mainly powered by standard Republican voters wanting to avoid casting ballots for 2020 election deniers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony recap: Top performances, photos & more

LOS ANGELES – For the first time since 2013, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns to L.A. And it does so with a level of star power worthy of Hollywood. The annual event kicked off at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST at the Microsoft Theater. Most people won’t be able to see the show until it airs on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19. However, cleveland.com has you covered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Carl B. Stokes Was More Than Cleveland’s First Black Mayor

Carl Stokes was a trailblazer in Cleveland, but he also changed the narrative of our nation. By the time this photo was snapped on Dec. 5, 1979, Carl B. Stokes had left the political scene, winning an Emmy as a news anchor for WNBC-TV in New York. But the 8-year-old newspaper spread from the Call & Post, dated the year of Stokes’ leave as mayor in November 1971, reveals Cleveland still loomed in his mind.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra announces slate of pops, film concerts for summer 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If last summer’s presentation of “The Fellowship of the Ring” at Blossom Music Center left you hanging, fear not. The quest will continue. On Sunday, the Cleveland Orchestra announced its lineup of popular and special programs for the 2023 Blossom Music Festival, and one of several key attractions is “The Two Towers,” the second film in the “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

