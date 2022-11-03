Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling Campaign
Marnita Robinson Three Way Fashion CampaignCourtesy of Marnita Robinson. Cleveland, OH. - Cleveland, Ohio, is not New York, and it is far from Paris, France, but regardless, this city has some gifted individuals who are models. A model is a person with a role to promote, display or advertise commercial products or to serve as a visual aid for people creating works of art or to pose for photography; they advertise clothing and participate in fashion shows. The industry recognizes ten kinds of models, fashion, commercial, fitness, promotional, parts, fit, glamour, print, swimsuit, lingerie, and runway models.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Shop, sip, get in the holiday spirit and remember the Edmond Fitzgerald: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Remembering the Edmond Fitzgerald: Solon Historical Society will present a program 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 with US Coast Guard veteran Michael Zronek honoring the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the commercial ship, The Edmond Fitzgerald, in Lake Superior during an early winter storm dubbed “the Witch of November.” The tragedy took 29 seamen’s lives and was made famous by folk singer Gordon Lightfoot. Zronek, a 1972 graduate of Solon High School, will recount his experience when his ship was called into action to search for the crew. The free event will be held at the Solon Historical Museum, 33975 Bainbridge Rd. in Solon. Doors open at 6 to view the museum. Reservations are suggested at 440-248-3586.
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
Split ticket voting and Dolly Parton in Rock Hall: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dolly Parton and Judas Priest inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night were the opening act for midterms ‘split ticket voting.’. The split ticket voting style that led to the country music legend and heavy metalists both being inducted into the Rock Hall is in tune with the midterms early voting thats been going on and is expected to continue Tuesday, mainly powered by standard Republican voters wanting to avoid casting ballots for 2020 election deniers.
Yes, White Castle beer exists: 10 beers to consider sipping in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Our review of beers this month covers a variety of styles from breweries across the country, from Maine to Maryland and beyond. Our monthly review covers beers from multiple states and Canada. As usual, the beers should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we list our favorites at the end.
Watch Movie Trailer for ‘The Capp’, a Film Made Completely In Cleveland
Keep reading to check out the trailer and learn when and where you can watch the premiere in the theater!. The Capp tells the story of ‘The Capp Era’, the biggest and most dominant music presence in the city. The year is 2006, and Mac (Lewis Fletcher) has some tough decisions to make after returning home from college.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony recap: Top performances, photos & more
LOS ANGELES – For the first time since 2013, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony returns to L.A. And it does so with a level of star power worthy of Hollywood. The annual event kicked off at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST at the Microsoft Theater. Most people won’t be able to see the show until it airs on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 19. However, cleveland.com has you covered.
How to snag a $69 flight from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale
Frontier Airlines just launched a non-stop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Cleveland Cavaliers flip script on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers in 114-100 win
LOS ANGELES -- It looked like another one of those showings against former franchise face LeBron James, who has owned his old team since bolting to Los Angeles in 2018 and sending Cleveland tumbling down into the NBA’s underbelly. Not this time. Not anymore. The Cavaliers overcame a groggy...
Why Cleveland landmarks were lit up teal
Downtown Cleveland was lit up teal overnight Thursday into Friday for the Alzheimer's Foundation's Lit the World in Teal program.
clevelandmagazine.com
Carl B. Stokes Was More Than Cleveland’s First Black Mayor
Carl Stokes was a trailblazer in Cleveland, but he also changed the narrative of our nation. By the time this photo was snapped on Dec. 5, 1979, Carl B. Stokes had left the political scene, winning an Emmy as a news anchor for WNBC-TV in New York. But the 8-year-old newspaper spread from the Call & Post, dated the year of Stokes’ leave as mayor in November 1971, reveals Cleveland still loomed in his mind.
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
What is Issue 5 on the ballot?
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Future of Cleveland lakefront: Big changes possible
Cleveland residents were getting their first chance on Thursday to chime in on a plan to transform access to Lake Erie.
Cleveland Orchestra announces slate of pops, film concerts for summer 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If last summer’s presentation of “The Fellowship of the Ring” at Blossom Music Center left you hanging, fear not. The quest will continue. On Sunday, the Cleveland Orchestra announced its lineup of popular and special programs for the 2023 Blossom Music Festival, and one of several key attractions is “The Two Towers,” the second film in the “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.
Judas Priest brings true sound and look of metal to the Rock Hall
LOS ANGELES – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper opened Judas Priest’s induction Saturday night at Microsoft Theater with a bold statement. “Judas Priest are truly the definitive metal band,” Cooper proclaimed. “And that is literally true. They defined the sound we call heavy metal.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
