Firefighters respond to wildland fire

Owatonna Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in Deerfield Township shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for reports of smoke in the 6800 block of 39th Street Northwest. Upon arrival, fire crews investigated for the source of the smoke and located the fire in a wooded area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire using grass rigs and hand tools and cleared the scene about three hours later.

“While our firefighters prepare for this type of fire, we are reminding residents that Steele County is currently under burning restrictions,” said Ed Hoffman, Owatonna Fire Chief. “This means that no opening burning of brush or yard waste is permitted until the restrictions are lifted.”

Burning restriction information is updated daily on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ website, www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Approximately eight acres of land was burned before crews extinguished the flames. No firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Owatonna Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Waseca Fire Department, Medford Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Steele County Sheriff’s Office.