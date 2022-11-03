ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Sarah Schachner Exits ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Soundtrack Citing ‘Challenging Working Dynamic’ With Audio Director

By Jazz Tangcay
Composer Sarah Schachner has stepped away from scoring “Modern Warfare II” citing “challenges in the working dynamic with the game’s audio director.”

The game’s director of sound design is Stephen Miller, though Schachner didn’t name him or anyone specific in her post. “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward,” she wrote.

Fans have been eager for the composer to release the follow-up score to “Modern Warfare,” after the title’s initial release on Oct. 28, but after much anticipation, the soundtrack did not follow.

Schachner had previously posted that she had “no control over these things,” after requests from fans poured in.

In her recent post, she wrote: “While I don’t have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.”

As the status of the soundtrack remains unclear, she did share that the score featured performances by Baseck, Brain Mantia and M.B Gordy. She wrote, “I feel a responsibility to the fans to remain authentic in my approach with the game and its sound which I have been a part of for creating for many years.”

She also revealed that Mike Dean, super-producer and mastermind behind Beyonce and the Weeknd was also “a part of the creative vision.” Schachner wrote, “We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you’ll never get to hear.”

Schachner is no stranger to the world of video game music. She’s previously composed music for “Assassin’s Creed Unity” and “Assassin’s Creed Origins.” Most recently, she worked on the score for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and the movie, “Prey.”

