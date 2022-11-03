Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Windy Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Get set for a windy day today. Wind could gust up to 45 mph at times making it a blustery but mild day. There will be a few light showers from time to time during the day but heavy rain is not expected. The wind will continue to be from the south pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will become a bit lighter for Sunday and the sunshine will return. Remember to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warm winds for weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The southerly flow of air we have seen recently will increase as we approach the weekend. This will continue to keep temperatures well above normal. Conditions will stay dry through Friday evening with wind increasing to the 15 to 20 mph category. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the upper 50s which is warmer than our normal daytime temperature for this time of year. Some light showers are likely during the day Saturday with windy conditions. Those winds could gust as high as 45 mph during the afternoon.
High winds are expected on Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
WANE-TV
Some still without power after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some Indiana Michigan Power customers in Allen County were still without power Sunday morning after high winds swept through the area, according to the I&M outage map. In an update from the company, they reported about 200 in Fort Wayne were still experiencing outages....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
inkfreenews.com
Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages
WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
fortwaynesnbc.com
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
loud1033.com
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
WTHR
Accomplice in Indiana dismemberment slaying sentenced to 5 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to charges in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
wfft.com
Woman in critical condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
Indiana woman sentenced to 57 years in DWI case that killed man, great-grandson
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to driving through a home and fatally striking a 74-year-old man and his 5-year-old great-grandson was sentenced to 57 years in prison on Friday. Brandi S. Bare, 46, of Montpelier, was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Final plans for the Foster Park Golf Course presented Thursday in public meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Thursday evening, staff from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department presented the final proposal for their master plan for the Foster Park Golf Course. “Over the last several months, we have been working on this master plan for the golf course...
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
WANE-TV
Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
