Fort Wayne, IN

Windy Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Get set for a windy day today. Wind could gust up to 45 mph at times making it a blustery but mild day. There will be a few light showers from time to time during the day but heavy rain is not expected. The wind will continue to be from the south pushing our high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. The wind will become a bit lighter for Sunday and the sunshine will return. Remember to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night.
Warm winds for weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The southerly flow of air we have seen recently will increase as we approach the weekend. This will continue to keep temperatures well above normal. Conditions will stay dry through Friday evening with wind increasing to the 15 to 20 mph category. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the upper 50s which is warmer than our normal daytime temperature for this time of year. Some light showers are likely during the day Saturday with windy conditions. Those winds could gust as high as 45 mph during the afternoon.
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Our video crew was in Downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday evening as the final portion of the old St. Joe Hospital fell. Watch the final tower tumble. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages

WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
Accomplice in Indiana dismemberment slaying sentenced to 5 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to charges in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
Police respond to crash at intersection of Winchester, Bluffton roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night. Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene. It is not yet...
Woman in critical condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dawkins Road and Morgan Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say a woman was driving an SUV west on Dawkins Road and crashed into a trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.
Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
