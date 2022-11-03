FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The southerly flow of air we have seen recently will increase as we approach the weekend. This will continue to keep temperatures well above normal. Conditions will stay dry through Friday evening with wind increasing to the 15 to 20 mph category. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the upper 50s which is warmer than our normal daytime temperature for this time of year. Some light showers are likely during the day Saturday with windy conditions. Those winds could gust as high as 45 mph during the afternoon.

