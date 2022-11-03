Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking Hills kicks off the giving season with new Holiday Treasure Hunt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicked off this week and it is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while getting your holiday shopping done. “So many people are moving away from giving mass-produce of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts...
WSYX ABC6
Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month. The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Magic of...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
Columbus Zoo Executive Receives Prestigious Award
The outstanding work done with care of animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has resulted in the receipt of an award for one of its leaders. Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Zoo and also at The Wilds, was recently awarded the prestigious Emil Dolansek Award, the Zoo announced on social media. The Award recognized her contributions to the conservation, care, and understanding of zoo and free-ranging wildlife.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Artist crafts Ohio Stadium print that includes every Ohio State football victory
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Every Ohio State football victory, dating more than 130 years, has been immortalized in words. Specifically, Dan Duffy’s words. And in his art. Duffy is the creative genius behind the artistic calligrams, pieces based on typography and color. His aptly named company is Art of Words. Duffy hand-writes tiny letters and numbers to create images, often of sports venues and musicians. Stadiums take on dates of wins or player names. Musicians can be formed by song titles or lyrics.
Tanger Outlets Columbus Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets ColumbusTanger OutletsColumbus is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and Gap Factory– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
NBC4 Columbus
Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set next week in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
wosu.org
OSU's Lantern investigates serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's time at the university after new Netflix series
The Ohio State University student newspaper, The Lantern, recently investigated the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer while he was a student at OSU in the fall of 1978. The story came about after the release of the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”. Lantern Editor, Jessica Langer...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season
There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
Caretakers remember the life of young girl fatally struck by vehicle on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day started the same at A Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center. Smiles and loads of laughter, especially from 4-year-old Catherine Rodriguez. "Her smile was magnetic I just remember her running in here and running out,” said Kelly Spence. Since she was an infant,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – November 2022
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking Full-time or Part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
