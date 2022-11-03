A fast moving system will bring rain and snow to the Northland Saturday and Saturday evening. This looks to get started in the afternoon and may affect the afternoon deer hunt more than the early morning hunt Saturday. Rain may change to snow Saturday morning or afternoon from the I-35 corridor into the Arrowhead. The Arrowhead had the greatest chance of seeing some snowfall on the ground. There could be some localized heavier amounts along the higher terrain of the north shore.

