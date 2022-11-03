Read full article on original website
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Does Broome County Need Safe Injection Sites?
Opioid deaths are on the rise in Broome County, as they are both across the rest of New York and the United States. Safe injection sites could save lives and reduce opioid usage rate. Per a previous article on WNBF, Broome County had an opioid overdose rate of 35.8 per...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
What To Watch On Thanksgiving Day In Binghamton
Welcome to November. How often have you heard, "Where has the year gone?" Yes, I have been guilty of saying that as well. But you must admit, sometimes it feels like the year has gone by fast. I guess it's just a 'getting older' thing. November of course, brings us...
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
Binghamton’s Roberson Museum to Offer Ghoul’s Night Out
My daughter, Tara's favorite holiday is Halloween. I think it's because she was almost born on the final day of October instead of November 3rd. She loves putting on different costumes and she gets very creative. She's a "resident" at Hellstead Manor again this year, so watch out in the...
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?
Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes
What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing
A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
OPINION: Binghamton Definitely Needs Its Own Cheese Vending Machine
Nothing in the world beats a bite of delicious cheese when the cravings and the hungries hit and if we were in Switzerland or even out near Rochester, we'd be able to access a cold piece of cheese whenever we want. But, we're in Binghamton and out of luck. As...
Do You Have One Of The Most Popular Dog Breeds In New York State?
For those of you who are like me, you have a dog in your family. Or in my case, three. Rarely in my entire life, have my family or I ever not had at least one dog in the family. Growing up, my family's dog preference was beagles. My first...
Ten Reasons You’ll Love Being Binghamton’s Next Digital Superstar
You love writing and researching, you love photography and graphic design, you love social media, and you love creative thinking. Why not get paid for it as Townsquare Media’s next digital superstar?. Townsquare Media Binghamton is made up of five local radio stations: 98.1 The Hawk, 99.1 The Whale,...
SUNY School Scores Piano Twice Played by Billy Joel
Have you ever attended a Billy Joel concert? I have a few times, but it's been a long time. I think the last time I saw one of his concerts was in Albany and it was an amazing show. Of course, all of Billy Joel's concerts are amazing. He is...
