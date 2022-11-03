ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?

Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
BINGHAMTON, NY
These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes

What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing

A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
SIDNEY, NY
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
Binghamton, NY
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

