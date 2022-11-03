A Midland businessman has been recognized by Habitat for Humanity of Michigan for his efforts locally. Tim Lacey, Global Vice President and General Manager of Performance Building Solutions and Corian Design of DuPont received a volunteer of the year award from the organization for his commitment to building energy efficient and affordable housing in the Midland area. Lacey is a member of the board of directors for the Midland County Habitat for Humanity, and serves on the Housing Committee. He was part of the nonprofit’s decision to construct new multifamily housing in addition to the 1-3 single family homes they build each year.

