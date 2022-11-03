Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
wsgw.com
Atherton Schools Face More Threats
For a second time a school district in Burton is facing threats of violence. Atherton schools reopened Monday after Airdropped threats were made last week, and this week, more threats came through student smart phones through the AirDrop feature. At around 11:10 a.m. administrators placed the school on lockdown and police were notified. A short time later another threat was sent to students containing a list of first names, including students and staff members as targets of violence.
wsgw.com
Bay City Business Owner Art Dore Dies
A well known Bay City businessman has died. Art Dore passed away Thursday, November 3 at the age of 86. His passing was announced by his daughter Beth Dore in a social media post. Dore was the owner of a number of businesses in the Bay City area, including his demolition company Dore and Associates. He also played a role in the success of many other business ventures.
wsgw.com
Applications Open for 2023 Midland Citizens Academy
The City of Midland is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy. The 10-week program gives participants a look at the inner workings of city governance by speaking with officials and touring city facilities such as the Law Enforcement Center, Midland County Jail, Water Treatment Plant, and more. Sessions will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning January 11th through March 15th.
wsgw.com
Midland Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Recognized
A Midland businessman has been recognized by Habitat for Humanity of Michigan for his efforts locally. Tim Lacey, Global Vice President and General Manager of Performance Building Solutions and Corian Design of DuPont received a volunteer of the year award from the organization for his commitment to building energy efficient and affordable housing in the Midland area. Lacey is a member of the board of directors for the Midland County Habitat for Humanity, and serves on the Housing Committee. He was part of the nonprofit’s decision to construct new multifamily housing in addition to the 1-3 single family homes they build each year.
wsgw.com
Change Smoke Alarm Batteries When You Set Your Clocks Back This Sunday
As we prepare to set our clocks back an hour this Sunday, the Saginaw Fire Department is reminding residents now is also a good time to change the batteries on your smoke alarms. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 71 percent of smoke alarms that failed to operate had...
wsgw.com
Scholarships Available Through Saginaw Community Foundation
The Saginaw Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for 2023. High School, college, and non-traditional students who are pursuing post-secondary education can apply for over 235 scholarships available through the organization by filling out a single online form. According to SCF, many of the scholarships being offered are awarded to multiple students, and each recipient can be awarded more than one scholarship. Earlier this year, over $920,000 was given to a total of 378 students through 692 scholarships.
