Shelby County Humane Society donations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County. Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled. The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter,...
Albert L. Scott Library receives donation to help enhance children’s programming
Alabaster – The Albert L. Scott Library recently received a $1,300 donation from Rep. Russell Bedsole, which will be used for children’s programming. Bedsole presented a proclamation from the Shelby County Legislative Delegation honoring the late Nan Abbott’s contribution to the Albert L. Scott Library, and to the entire Alabaster community.
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Chelsea City Council approves Nick Grant applications for local schools
CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council heard from the coach of the Chelsea wrestling team and approved multiple Nick Grant applications for Chelsea schools during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Thank you for having us here this evening,” Chelsea wrestling coach Heath Butler said. “This group...
Shelby Co. voters will decide local Amendment 1
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Shelby County voters will decide Local Amendment 1 on Tuesday. It would amend the state constitution, but only apply to Shelby County. It has to do with low-speed vehicles. A street-legal golf cart is one example of an LSV. They’re different than the carts you’d drive on a golf course. They have vehicle identification numbers, so they can be registered. They’re also equipped with various safety features like seatbelts, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
Incumbent, former Navy SEAL battle for Jefferson County sheriff
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway is up for reelection but faces stiff competition from challenger Jared Hudson. These candidates have very differing views on the current state of crime in the county. Democrat Pettway says violent crime has dropped significantly since he took office. Republican...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to […]
Hospital CEO visits THS to further partnership
ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center CEO Holly Dean recently visited the campus of Thompson High School. Dean’s visit was to further the partnership the hospital has with THS, as student interest in health sciences continues to expand. “As a top-rated school in the state, Thompson High School...
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Putting your best foot forward: Homewood students rewarded with designer shoes for good character
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A special group of Homewood students is walking a little taller today, with a boost of confidence all thanks to a special pair of shoes. Micah Jones is one of several kids who now has some cool, new kicks. It’s all thanks to Homewood Middle School teacher Coach DJ Sills and […]
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Cordova woman’s artistic passions rekindled through greeting cards after accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cordova woman has been able to rekindle her passion in a new way – leaving her mark at this year’s Christmas Village. Janey Carter got in a car accident in 2017 that almost took her life. It left her paralyzed below the neck, stealing her dreams to play volleyball but […]
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
Police investigate shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police are investigating a shooting Sunday at a church on Columbiana Road. Officers were called to Shades Mountain Baptist Church shortly after 3 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. Vestavia Hills Fire Department crews...
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife
HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive. Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
The joy of running a family business
Joy Sorensen is president of Majestic Caverns, the family-owned business in Childersburg that was formerly known as DeSoto Caverns. As a child, she grew up near the caverns which have been in her family for more than 100 years. Her parents, Allen and Danielle Mathis, opened up the caves to the public in 1975 as a tourist attraction. Today, Joy and her husband, Jared, are the fifth generation to manage the caverns. She attended Taylor University in Indiana where she gained a passion for travel and history. After college, she had her own photography business in Chicago, backpacked in Australia, and upon returning to the states met and married her husband. The pair worked as photographers in New York City before returning to Alabama in 2013 to help manage the caverns. — Lenore Vickrey.
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
